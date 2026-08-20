Is your mattress causing back pain? Spine surgeon Dr Arun Bhanot shares the top 5 choices to improve your sleep

Working from home or spending long hours at work can hurt your posture and back health. If you wake up with back stiffness, it may be time to get a new mattress. A low-quality mattress can cause back pain, but a good mattress that supports your spine can help strengthen your back muscles and improve your posture. With so many options available, we have picked out some of the best mattresses for back pain.

It is important to have a mattress with a high-quality cover to protect the internal structure and keep the foam material firmly in place. (Shutterstock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

"Our mattresses use memory foam and orthopedic designs to help reduce back pain. Memory foam conforms to your body, reducing pressure. The orthopedic design supports your lower back and spine," Spine surgeon Dr Arun Bhanot, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, tells Health Shots.

5 best mattresses for back pain

Here are the best sleeping mattresses, recommended by the spine surgeon:

1. Springtek Bonded Memory Foam Mattress

The Springtek Bonded Mattress helps relieve back and neck pain with its memory foam that softens with body heat. It comes with a 30-night trial, so you can make sure it works for you. This mattress has a medium-firm profile, is 4 inches thick, and features a 5-layer design that includes memory gel and HR foam. The thermally bonded foam supports your spine and reduces pain. It is available in a single size (72×30 inches). It includes a 6-year warranty, making Springtek a great choice for those with back issues.

2. Duroflex Livein Orthopedic Firm Mattress

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The Duroflex Livein Orthopedic Mattress is a great option. It is 8 inches thick and comes in king size with medium-firm support. This mattress is made of memory foam, which helps relieve pressure. Its roll-pack feature makes it easy to transport and set up. The antimicrobial fabric helps keep it clean by protecting against fungi, dust mites, and bacteria. The dimensions are 72 x 70 x 8 inches, and it is designed to provide comfort while helping with back pain.

3. SleepyCat Original Ortho 3-Layered Memory Foam Mattress

The SleepyCat Original Ortho mattress is 6 inches thick and uses 3 layers of memory foam. It has a bamboo-fiber cover that offers health benefits. Bamboo fiber is hypoallergenic, wicks away moisture, and allows for good airflow, creating a healthier sleeping environment. The King Size mattress measures 78 x 72 x 6 inches and is designed for comfort. You can wash the cover to keep it clean.

4. The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 8-Inch Mattress

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 8-inch mattress, developed by DRDO scientists, fits your body shape for comfort. It allows air to flow, helping you cool down and relax. This king-sized mattress measures 78×72 inches and is AIHA-certified, making it a great choice for relieving back pain. It looks luxurious and has a cover that you can easily remove and wash for extra protection. Made from eco-friendly, hypoallergenic materials, it helps prevent allergies and comes with a 10-year warranty.

5. Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress is a popular choice, especially in the 8-inch king-size (78x72x8 inches). This white mattress looks good and offers orthopedic support. The memory foam molds to your body, providing the right support for your back, neck, and spine. It is also made from hypoallergenic materials, which protect against dust mites and spills. Overall, this mattress can help you sleep better.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are not in any particular order of priority, and the expert mentioned has not directly recommended any brands.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)