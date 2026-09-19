Is your period hiding gynecological cancer? Gynaecologist Dr Pooja Chaudhary warns against ignoring these 4 silent signs

Changes in bleeding, pelvic pain, unusual discharge, and persistent bloating can have many causes. Still, when symptoms are new, unusual, or persistent, women should not simply blame them on periods or menopause. Gynecological cancers can affect the uterus, cervix, ovaries, vagina, and vulva. Early symptoms are sometimes subtle and can resemble common period or menopause-related changes. This can lead women to delay a medical consultation, especially when symptoms are attributed to hormonal fluctuations or aging. While most menstrual or menopausal symptoms are not caused by cancer, a new or persistent change deserves attention.

What are some early warning signs of illness?

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"Knowing the warning signs can help women seek timely medical advice and, when necessary, early diagnosis and treatment," Dr Pooja Chaudhary, Consultant in Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Laparoscopic Surgery at Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida, tells Health Shots.

Abnormal bleeding should not be ignored: Unexpected bleeding is one of the most important warning signs. This may include bleeding between periods, unusually heavy periods, bleeding after sexual intercourse, or bleeding after menopause. Any vaginal bleeding after menopause should be evaluated by a healthcare professional, even if it happens only once. Similarly, a significant change in a woman’s usual menstrual pattern should not automatically be considered a normal part of aging. Persistent pelvic pain or pressure: Occasional menstrual cramps are common, but persistent pelvic pain, pressure, or discomfort may need evaluation. Pain during sexual intercourse can also occur with several gynecological conditions. Don't just tolerate it if it continues or worsens. Bloating and abdominal changes: Persistent bloating, abdominal swelling, feeling full quickly, or unexplained changes in appetite can sometimes be associated with ovarian cancer. These symptoms are also common in many non-cancerous digestive and hormonal conditions. Still, discuss new, frequent, or persistent symptoms with a doctor. Unusual discharge or other changes: a persistent or unusual vaginal discharge, particularly if it is watery, blood-stained, or has an unpleasant smell, should be assessed. Changes such as sores, persistent itching, changes in skin color, or lumps around the vulva also require medical attention.

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Women should consult a gynecologist if symptoms are unusual for them, persist despite routine measures, worsen, or interfere with daily life. Doctors may recommend a pelvic examination, cervical screening, ultrasound, or blood tests depending on the symptoms.

Knowing your normal pattern is important

When something changes and does not settle, listening to your body and seeking medical advice can make a meaningful difference. Early evaluation doesn't always mean a serious diagnosis; it gives you the best chance of finding the cause and getting the right care.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)