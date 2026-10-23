Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, Ram Temple take centrestage in Jacob & Co's new Shri Ramchandra limited edition watch; it's worth 4.25 crore

Ahead of Diwali, the luxury watchmaker Jacob and Co has unveiled their latest limited-edition watch inspired by the Ramayana. The brand shared the Shri Ramchandra Limited Edition watch on its Instagram account on October 22 in a carousel of images and clips that showed off the elegance of the timepiece as well as the delicate craftsmanship that has gone into its creation. Check out the watch below.

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About the Shri Ramchandra Limited Edition watch

{{^usCountry}} In the caption of their Instagram post, Jacob and Co stated, “From the story of Ram Janmabhoomi to a new expression of devotion, Jacob & Co presents the Shri Ramchandra Limited Edition… Limited to just three pieces worldwide, the Shri Ramchandra is a deeply considered tribute expressed through the art of fine watchmaking.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption of their Instagram post, Jacob and Co stated, “From the story of Ram Janmabhoomi to a new expression of devotion, Jacob & Co presents the Shri Ramchandra Limited Edition… Limited to just three pieces worldwide, the Shri Ramchandra is a deeply considered tribute expressed through the art of fine watchmaking.” {{/usCountry}}

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The watch is based on the company’s earlier series, the Astronomia Solar. It has a vibrant blue hue, with a blue strap holding the even brighter blue dial with a mandala pattern on it. On the dial are wonderful miniature creations depicting Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in intricate detail, along with the Ayodhya Ram Temple that was inaugurated in 2024.

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Between Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman is a blue Earth which rotates once every 60 seconds, mirrored by the flying tourbillon above. At the centre of the composition is a Jacob-cut orange cubic zirconia which represents the sun.

“Housed in a 45.5-mm 18K rose gold case, the timepiece is powered by the hand-wound JCAM42 calibre, comprising 295 components and offering a 48-hour power reserve. The caseback bears a custom ‘Jai Shri Ram’ plate,” shared Jacob and Co.

What is the price of the Shri Ramchandra Limited Edition watch?

The Shri Ramchandra Limited Edition watch has been listed for sale on the website of Ethos watch boutique and is priced at 4,25,00,000 INR, which seems to make for a very expensive and very exclusive Diwali gift.

About the original design inspiration

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Jacob and Co has shared that the Shri Ramchandra Limited Edition watch is based on their original design, Astronomia Solar. The design was created in 2014 as Astronomia Solar Zodiac, modelled after an astronomer's observatory.

The company website describes the design as: “A vibrant sun sits at the top of the movement, giving the collection its name. The rotating satellite holds three more planets. All four symbolic stellar bodies are made from Jacob-cut, 288-facet gems of intense colour, showcasing the unique Jacob & Co. signature shape. A starry night sky made of aventurine stone serves as a base underneath it all, inlaid with seven planets made of a selection of hard stone cabochons.”