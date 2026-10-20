Ranbir Kapoor wears limited edition Jacob & Co. watch with a retail value of ₹35.88 lakh at Ramayana pre-release event in Hyderabad

Ahead of its grand theatrical release this Diwali, the cast and crew of Ramayana gathered in Hyderabad for a star-studded pre-release event. Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Ram, was joined by co-stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh and Ravie Dubey, along with producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari.

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Ranbir Kapoor made a striking appearance in a tailored navy-blue bandhgala jacket, layered over a white shirt and adorned with an eagle-shaped gold brooch encrusted with gemstones. However, it was not his outfit but the watch on his wrist that had fans swooning. The actor was spotted wearing the royal-blue Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-e-Punjab Edition, an exceptionally rare, limited-edition timepiece.

More about Ranbir Kapoor’s timepiece With only 50 pieces reportedly in existence, the Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-e-Punjab Edition is a rare tribute to Sikh heritage and Punjabi pride. Jacob & Co. describes the timepiece as capturing the indomitable spirit of the Sikh community and Punjab’s enduring legacy.

Every detail carries symbolic significance: the “Ek Onkar” represents divine oneness, the roaring lion embodies strength, dignity and fearless leadership, while the Khanda symbolises spiritual sovereignty, balance of power and service. The words “Sat Sri Akal,” engraved along the inner bezel, pay homage to truth and grace.