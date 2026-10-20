Screenwriter Apurva Asrani slams Yash over Ramayana VFX remark, says he won’t be surprised if people are thrown into jail for disliking the film
Yash asked audiences to support Ramayana and avoid nitpicking over its visual effects, saying India should back a producer like Namit Malhotra.
Yash recently urged audiences not to nitpick the VFX in Ramayana and extend their full support to the much-awaited film, which stars him as Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Now, screenwriter Apurva Asrani, known for critically acclaimed films such as Shahid and Aligarh, has criticised Yash's comments, comparing them to a sign of dictatorship.
‘Won’t be surprised if they throw us in Tihar Jail for disliking the film’
Apurva took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “I won’t be surprised if they throw us in friggin’ Tihar Jail for disliking the new Ramayana, refusing to bang a thali to solve the oil crisis, or daring to eat a chicken burger on a Tuesday. Maybe even for switching off the TV during the supreme leader’s speech.”
‘Constitution of India has been reduced to a mockery’
Apurva went on to link Yash's comments to the India's current political climate. He also referred to the arrest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who have been held in Delhi's Tihar Jail for allegedly trespassing and entering the Jantar Mantar protest site after it was removed from the list of authorised demonstration venues.
Apurva wrote, “That’s how far down the road to dictatorship India is sliding. Watching how Saurav & Ashutosh are being treated, it is sad to see how the Constitution of India has been reduced to a mockery. Raise your voice now, before even a joke, a question or the slightest disagreement becomes grounds for state retaliation.”
What did Yash say?
At a recent Ramayana pre-release event in Hyderabad, Yash urged audiences to support the film and refrain from nitpicking over its visual effects. He also said India needed to protect filmmakers such as producer Namit Malhotra, who are striving to take Indian cinema to a global platform.
Yash said, “Anybody can dream of making a movie, but only a few people will have that kind of passion, dedication, determination and madness. As an Indian, I am telling you, we need to protect this guy. It's our responsibility because this man was comfortably doing business in LA. Every time I met him, he always spoke about one thing, ‘We all are doing so much and Indians have done so much, but we should do something for our Indian film industry and I want to do it. I am getting Oscars, but I am not happy. I want our country to be placed at that level and that's the day I am going to be happy.’ This is what he told me.”
Earlier, at Ramayana's trailer launch event in Bengaluru, Yash confirmed that the two-part epic has a combined budget of ₹4,000 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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