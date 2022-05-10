Janhvi Kapoor does intense Wall Sit exercise for 5 minutes during yoga class, here's why you should try it

Actor Janhvi Kapoor never misses a day of workouts. Even while travelling, Janhvi makes sure to get online and complete her training. The star tries to mix up her gym routine with various exercise forms, including Pilates, Cardio and yoga. And while you may only see a few posts of her hitting the gym in the trendiest clothes, her fans know that the Gen-Z star has been working on achieving a healthy and fit lifestyle for years. Now, Janhvi is once again laying fitness goals with a simple but definitely intensive exercise - Wall Sits - and we have listed some reasons why you should include it in your routine.

On Monday, Janhvi's yoga coach Sarvesh Shashi took to Instagram to share a picture from his and Janhvi's session, which served as workout motivation. The photo showed the Gunjan Saxena actor, dressed in a black sports bra and yoga pants with a sleek ponytail, practising the Wall Sit exercise and holding it for five minutes. According to Sarvesh, Janhvi never misses doing it during her yoga class. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor drops pics in saree worth ₹70k, Boney Kapoor says 'ati sundar')

Sarvesh posted the photo and captioned it, "Mondays call for motivation and here is Janhvi Kapoor killing it during our yoga class. Here she is holding the wall sit pose for almost 5 minutes, the one that we never miss during our class. Practice this pose for yourself and tell me how you feel at the end of 5 minutes."

Wall Sit Exercise Benefits:

According to the yoga coach, this pose can "build muscle strength, improve stamina, relieve stress, work on posture, burn calories, and sharpen focus." Other than these benefits, Wall Sits also work muscle groups in the lower body and activate the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. They also increase muscular endurance, lose fat and boost stability.

So, are you trying out this pose today?

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the horror-comedy Roohi. She has already wrapped the shoot for Good Luck Jerry and Mili. The actor also has Bawaal in her kitty, starring Varun Dhawan as the male lead, and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar.

