Janhvi Kapoor drops pics in floral green saree worth 70k, dad Boney Kapoor calls her 'ati sundar': See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's ethnic style is truly one for the fashion books. The star has managed to make an indelible mark with her head-turning sartorial sense. But it is her appearances in traditional outfits, including sarees, lehengas, sharara sets and more, that have fans swooning every single time. Even her latest post backs our claim. The star took to Instagram recently to share pictures of herself dressed in a green floral printed saree and a matching sleeveless blouse. Even Boney Kapoor couldn't stop showering his daughter with praises and commented, "Ati Sundar," under the post.

On Tuesday, Janhvi posted several photos of herself dressed in the green floral printed saree with a bug emoticon. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled Janhvi's exquisite look - it is from the shelves of ace designer Anita Dongre's clothing label. If you wish to add Janhvi's six yards to your closet, we have all the details on where you can get the exact look. Scroll ahead to find the saree's price and check out the actor's pictures. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor in off-shoulder mini dress and trendy baby braids paints the internet bright: Check out pics inside)

Janhvi's vibrant green saree comes imbued with the spirit of the tropics and summer season. It features an eclectic mix of prints depicting magpies weaving in and out of flowers, sequin and bead embroidery, contrast yellow piping on the borders, and embellished tassels on the pallu.

Janhvi teamed the six yards with a matching green sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline and back, floral print, and a hook-eye detail on the back. The Gunjan Saxena actor wore the six yards in the traditional draping style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder.

Coming to the price of the saree, it is available on the Anita Dongre website for ₹70,000. It is called the Magic Magpies Saree Set and is from the designer's Ready To Wear collection.

Price of Janhvi Kapoor's saree. (anitadongre.com)

Janhvi accessorised the six yards with a minimalistic approach and chose an emerald ring and gold jhumkis with pink stones and shiny embellishments. In the end, Janhvi rounded it all off with side-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, subtle pink eye shadow, pink lip shade, light mascara and glowing skin.

