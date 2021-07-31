Janhvi Kapoor works on her core with a Pilates routine in new workout video: Watch

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor loves working out. Her several pictures outside the gym in Mumbai are proof of the same. Moreover, the star even shares videos of herself sweating it out to inspire her fans. Apart from doing yoga and other workouts, she credits Pilates for her toned body and healthy lifestyle. Janhvi's latest workout video, which shows her working on her core, will motivate you to hit the grind for the weekend.

Bollywood's favourite Pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit, took to Instagram recently to post a reel of Janhvi doing core-strengthening exercises. She shared the video with the caption, "Just two girls working on the core and making it burn @janhvikapoor."

In the video, Janhvi did several exercises on the Pilates reformer, which according to Namrata, help in working on the core and 'making it burn'. The duo did the routine as the viral TikTok song Listen To Me Now played in the background.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor gives modern twist to Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's look

The video begins with Janhvi and Namrata balancing their body with the help of their arms on a small box attached to the reformer. They start by pushing their body on the reformer and bending the knees when coming backwards.

Then, after a few seconds, they started raising their hips when bringing their bodies back on the reformer. They added another variation by lifting their knees alternatively while pushing them forward and then backwards.

For the routine, Janhvi slipped into a white sports bra and neon green shorts. She tied her tresses into a sleek ponytail to keep the exercise fuss-free.

Benefits of doing Pilates:

Pilates is a physical fitness system that consists of low-impact flexibility, muscular strength, and endurance movements. It helps tone the core muscles present in the lower back, hips and buttocks. It also enhances muscle control of your back and limbs.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her upcoming films include Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. She has also signed Karan Johar's period drama Takht.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON