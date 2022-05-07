Kareena Kapoor believes 'the world is a yoga mat' as she nails different yoga asanas in new pics, read the benefits

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid fitness enthusiast. A look at her innumerable posts on yoga sessions with celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani and you will agree. Moreover, the star is known for crediting yoga for her many health achievements. Over the years, she may have tried different workout forms like Pilates and boxing, but yoga has been a constant. She even practised this ancient exercise form during her pregnancy. So, when recently, Kareena said that for her, 'the world is a yoga mat' in a recent photoshoot, it did not surprise us.

On Friday, Kareena took to her Instagram page and posted pictures of herself doing various yoga asanas for an advertisement photoshoot. She captioned the post, "The world is a yoga mat #YogaAnywhereEverywhere." The star wore trendy activewear in all the images and nailed the workout routine in style. Scroll ahead to see Kareena's photos and find out the benefits of each pose she did. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's post-yoga glow during meditation in Lotus Pose will leave you motivated to workout: See pics)

In the first picture, Kareena did the Vrikshasana or Tree Pose, dressed in a printed coral pink sleeveless cropped top and high-waisted workout tight. Another image shows the Laal Singh Chadha actor practising Sukhasana or the simple cross-legged sitting pose. She wore a black strappy sports bra and high-rise yoga pants to do the pose.

Vrikshasana or Tree Pose Benefits:

Vrikshasana or Tree Pose promotes balance in our body, tones the leg muscles, strengthens the hip and pelvic region, builds focus and concentration, improves posture, and boosts neuromuscular coordination. It also improves endurance and may help people suffering from sciatica (nerve pain in the leg).

Sukhasana Benefits:

Sukhasana has a relaxing effect on the mind and body, which helps reduce stress and anxiety. It improves focus and automatically makes you more attentive, strengthens the back muscles, improves the overall body posture, and lengthens the spine and back muscles.

Meanwhile, Kareena will soon be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She is also set to make her OTT debut with a Netflix film directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.