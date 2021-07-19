Kartik Aaryan's post-workout pics show he trains hard at gym, Varun Dhawan is impressed

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram recently to share post-workout pictures with his trainer, and they will inspire you to hit the grind. The actor gave us the perfect dose of fitness motivation with the photos that show how hard he was working out at the gym.

Kartik, who has a slew of films like Dhamaka, Adipurush and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lined up, shared his work in progress at the gym with the caption, "Had a great photoshoot with the beast @samir_jaura." Samir Jaura is the star's fitness trainer.

According to Samir, Kartik is currently training with him to get in shape for his next film. Their sweat-drenched pictures are enough proof that the star is working really hard.

In the pictures, Kartik stood in front of the mirror post a rigorous session wearing a grey T-shirt and white shorts with trainers, a black face mask and a beanie.

Screenshot of Kartik Aaryan's trainer's Instagram post.

After Kartik shared the post on the gram, it instantly went viral, and the actor got praise from his fans. Even celebrities like Farah Khan and Varun Dhawan commented on the post that garnered more than 5 lakh likes. Farah wrote, "Looking good.. in the mask," and Varun commented, "Get it."

On the work front, apart from Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has also signed up for a film titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. However, the makers have now decided to change the name to avoid hurting the sentiments of communities. Sameer Vidwansmade, the film's director, had made the announcement recently.

Kartik also has Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. He will be seen playing the role of Lakshman in the film. Earlier, Kartik was also part of Karan Johar's Dostana 2, starring Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. Later, Dharma Productions had released a statement saying that the film will undergo recasting. Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan.

