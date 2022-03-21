Keep summer bloating at bay with this wonderful morning drink

As the winter gives way to longer and warmer days and the mercury rises, digestive issues like bloating and acidity could bring discomfort and sluggishness. Summer bloating is real and there could be many reasons behind feeling puffy and uncomfortable during the hot weather. When temperatures goes up, our body tries to regulate heat through sweating. This leads to water loss resulting in dehydration which may further cause bloating if we do not compensate for it by consuming enough liquids. (Also read: Bloated all the time? Remove these foods from your diet for relief)

Our digestive system also behaves differently as the weather turns warmer and grows increasingly intolerant to heavy-calorie, salty and sugary food and this is another reason why people complain of bloating in summer season.

Considering the summer in India has already arrived and many parts of the country are already experiencing heat wave, it's the right time to follow all the measures that could keep our digestive system in track. Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post suggests a daily morning drink that could solve your bloating woes.

"If you're someone who feels heavy post meals or suffers from bloating and acidity every now and then, then this drink is for you. Super easy to prepare and even tastes amazing," she captions her post.

Here's how to prepare the drink according to the Ayurveda expert:

* Take a glass of water

* Add 5-7 mint leaves (pudina)

* Add 1 tsp cumin (jeera) and half tsp carom seeds (ajwain)

Boil it for three mins on a medium flame, strain and sip on it while it's warm.

When to have this drink

Dr Bhavsar says one can have it anytime - first thing in the morning, half-n-hour before or after meals or when you feel bloated or heavy.

Who can have this anti-bloating drink

It can be consumed by all members of the family in any season. It even works fine for people suffering from high cholesterol, diabetes, thyroid, acidity, gastric trouble, hormone imbalances, constipation, etc, says Dr Bhavsar.

Benefits of this morning drink as explained by Dr Dixa Bhavsar:

* Mint smells like heaven and tastes delicious. Helps with cold, cough, acidity, gas, bloating, indigestion, detox, acne, sinusitis, constipation and more.

* Cumin again is another spice I love. Everything from its smell, taste to benefits are outstanding. It is hot in potency, improves taste, stimulates the digestive fire and promotes digestion. It reduces kapha and vata.

* Ajwain is the best spice for bloating. It is super easy to digest and like cumin it reduces kapha and vata. You can even add it in your meals while cooking veggies. It helps reduce gas and acidity post meals.

