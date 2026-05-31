Krishna Shroff on Tiger Shroff's extreme dedication to fitness: He just smells his birthday cake, won't even take a bite
In a recent interview, Krishna Shroff shared insights into her brother, Tiger Shroff's, strict dietary habits, noting his extreme discipline.
Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. The actor works extremely hard to maintain his chiselled physique. On May 30, his sister, Krishna Shroff, highlighted his extreme level of personal discipline and spilt some more secrets about the actor's lifestyle in an interview with Hauterrfly.
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In the video, Krishna Shroff confessed that, though her brother's physique is impressive and he remains quite disciplined to maintain it, he lacks basic culinary skills and cannot even cook an egg. She also added that their lifestyles contrast sharply, as he maintains a strict routine that involves avoiding certain habits, such as late-night snacks, and adhering to a rigid sleep schedule.
Krishna Shroff spills the beans on Tiger Shroff's fitness
In full sibling energy, when Krishna Shroff, who herself is a fitness enthusiast, was asked if Tiger Shroff cooks food, she revealed, “He does not cook. He doesn't even know how to make eggs. Really, guys? He's probably going to kill me for saying this, but he doesn't even know how to make eggs.”{{/usCountry}}
In full sibling energy, when Krishna Shroff, who herself is a fitness enthusiast, was asked if Tiger Shroff cooks food, she revealed, “He does not cook. He doesn't even know how to make eggs. Really, guys? He's probably going to kill me for saying this, but he doesn't even know how to make eggs.”{{/usCountry}}
When asked about her and Tiger's midnight cravings and whether they sometimes like to sneak in the kitchen and have something, Krishna revealed, “He's extremely disciplined. You know, for him, once he's asleep at the same time every night, he's not waking up to eat anything or munch on anything. I always say there's a spectrum. There is super disciplined, and then there's [normal]. So, he's on the former side: extreme discipline, and I'm in the middle.”
“I enjoy that slice of pizza sometimes, but then I like to burn it off. He's like, on his birthday, he'll smell birthday cake. He won't even take a bite. I think that's a little psychotic, honestly,” she added.
Who are Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff?
Tiger Shroff was born in Bombay, Maharashtra. He is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Dutt. Krishna Shroff is his younger sister. He entered Bollywood in 2014 with the hit film Heropanti, opposite Kriti Sanon and followed it up with another successful venture, Baaghi. The actor struck a chord with the audience and, over time, built a loyal fan base, especially among those who draw inspiration from his martial arts training and fitness journey. He also starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in War (2019), which became a major box-office hit. Heropanti also turned into a franchise, with its second part releasing in 2022.
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