Kubbra Sait, with Hanumanasana, is 'acknowledging how far' she has come

Kubbra Sait loves her fitness routine. The actor, when not working, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her yoga studio, engrossed in a yoga position. Kubbra also believes in celebrating the little wins at her fitness routine – from acing her first headstand to speaking of the mistakes and myths. Kubbra, a few weeks back, spoke of the myths that she believed before. Kubbra was under the impression that people are born with a certain kind of posture and that cannot be changed all their lives. However, when she got introduced to fitness and yoga, she realised that nothing is impossible. Kubbra spoke of her fitness journey of the last 3 years and showed off her fitness achievements.

A day back, Kubbra shared a picture of herself trying out the Hanumanasana. In the picture, Kubbra can be seen stretching her legs sideways and trying to ace the yoga routine to perfection. Dressed in a multicoloured sports bra and a pair of graphic printed black gym trousers, Kubbra can be seen engrossed in trying out the yoga asana.

With the picture, Kubbra also spoke of the little achievements and acknowledgements that she owes to herself and to fitness before she takes on the journey of getting better at the fitness game. "There’s a long way to go… but not without acknowledging how far I’ve come. Yippeeeee to those tight hips. Next time I’ll straighten those hips…. Ayyyiiiiiiiiiiii they hurt so much," wrote the actor. Kubbra's yoga partner Malaika Arora dropped by to the comment section to applaud her efforts with a clap emoticon. Take a look at her picture here:

Hanumanasana helps in improving the flexibility of the hamstrings, calves, groins, pelvis, and hips. It also helps in toning the leg muscles and balancing the nervous system. Hanumanasana also helps in removing menstrual cramps.