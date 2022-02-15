'My kinda mohobbat': Kubbra Sait spells self love with yoga

Valentine's Day – the day of love and the most romantic day of the year – was spend with a whole lot of grandeur, pomp and display of emotions for loved ones throughout the country on February 14. This day is awaited every year to make new promises of togetherness to our loved ones, express our feelings and shower our beloved with gifts and love.

However, Valentine's Day doesn't just mean that we need to express our love to the ones we love. It can be anyone – friends, family or sometimes, just ourselves. Wishes poured in on social media platforms from the celebrities of the tinsel town where they spoke of the ones who mean the world to them. Kubbra Sait spent the Valentine's Day nurturing herself and doing what she loves most – yoga.

The actor shared a picture collage from her gym diaries on her Instagram profile and gave us a glimpse of what her Valentine's Day looked like. Kubbra believes that the day of love means looking into ourself and loving ourselves and appreciating life. The actor, in the pictures, can be seen performing several yoga routines. In one of the pictures, Kubbra can be seen performing the Sirsasana with a little help from her yoga trainer. In another picture, the actor can be seen standing and balancing her entire body on her one leg, while bending down and touching a yoga brick with one hand, with her other hand touching her other bent leg's feet. "Did someone scream, It’s Valentine's Day! Brrrrrrrrrrrrpppppppp!!! It’s called Self Love for life first. Valentine Day My kinda Mohobbat," she wrote. Take a look:

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in enhancing the balance, strength and flexibility of the body. It also helps in improving the heart health and reducing the risk of injuries. Yoga helps in reducing arthritis symptoms and relaxing the body as well.