Lauren Sanchez once revealed Pilates 'changed her body': Know her diet secrets and go-to workouts for toned figure at 55
Lauren Sanchez credits Pilates for transforming her body, and at 55, she's still as toned as ever. So, what's her secret to staying in shape? Find out.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez, a former journalist, went public with their relationship in 2019, shortly after he divorced his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott. Ever since, Lauren has been making headlines – be it for her bold fashion choices or her super-fit body. Back in 2010, in an interview with Self, Lauren has shared key components of her diet and workout. She also keeps sharing glimpse of her fitness and workout routines on Instagram. Also read | Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez's massive emerald necklace for Oscars stuns internet: 'She's got the royal jewels'
Lauren Sanchez is into Pilates
Lauren's diet and fitness routine combine healthy eating and regular exercise. Her diet focuses on whole foods, with avocados and egg whites as breakfast. She also swears by Pilates, which focuses on core strength, flexibility, and body control.
She had told Self, “Pilates changed my body. I used to run marathons and I was never as fit and toned as I am now. I do it at a studio run by Saul Choza and I'm indebted to him forever because my ass has lifted. We do a mix of mat and reformer.”
Is Pilates a good workout? According to Mayo Clinic, it has many benefits, as it 'strengthens the body's inner core while increasing its flexibility, resulting in improved overall health.'
Lauren Sanchez’s go-to workouts
She also regularly incorporates strength training exercises, to build muscle and boost metabolism, and cardio, which includes activities like hiking, into her routine. Back in 2022, Lauren shared details of her 'upper body pressing day' workout via an Instagram video. She added that she spends 45 minutes completing a 'zone 1-2 hike'. She has also shared photos on social media of herself hiking in the wild.
Lauren wrote alongside her workout video from 2022, “Incline dumbbell press: 3 sets x 12 reps. Barbell bench press: 3 sets x 12 reps. Dips on parallette bars (band assisted) x 12 reps. Push-ups (not shown) X 15. 45 min zone 1-2 hike.”
Take a look at her post:
Lauren Sanchez's diet
Lauren maintains a healthy diet to stay fit. “I have egg whites, sliced avocado, and coffee,” she had told Self in the 2010 interview about her breakfast. High in protein, egg whites support muscle growth and repair; while avocados are rich in healthy fats, and provide sustained energy and support heart health.
More details
Lauren shares two children with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, as well as a son from a relationship with ex Tony Gonzalez. Meanwhile, Jeff has four children with his ex-wife.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
