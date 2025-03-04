Lauren Sanchez once revealed Pilates 'changed her body': Know her diet secrets and go-to workouts for toned figure at 55

Lauren Sanchez is into Pilates

Lauren's diet and fitness routine combine healthy eating and regular exercise. Her diet focuses on whole foods, with avocados and egg whites as breakfast. She also swears by Pilates, which focuses on core strength, flexibility, and body control.

She had told Self, “Pilates changed my body. I used to run marathons and I was never as fit and toned as I am now. I do it at a studio run by Saul Choza and I'm indebted to him forever because my ass has lifted. We do a mix of mat and reformer.”

Is Pilates a good workout? According to Mayo Clinic, it has many benefits, as it 'strengthens the body's inner core while increasing its flexibility, resulting in improved overall health.'

Lauren Sanchez’s go-to workouts

She also regularly incorporates strength training exercises, to build muscle and boost metabolism, and cardio, which includes activities like hiking, into her routine. Back in 2022, Lauren shared details of her 'upper body pressing day' workout via an Instagram video. She added that she spends 45 minutes completing a 'zone 1-2 hike'. She has also shared photos on social media of herself hiking in the wild.

Lauren wrote alongside her workout video from 2022, “Incline dumbbell press: 3 sets x 12 reps. Barbell bench press: 3 sets x 12 reps. Dips on parallette bars (band assisted) x 12 reps. Push-ups (not shown) X 15. 45 min zone 1-2 hike.”

Take a look at her post:

Lauren Sanchez's diet

Lauren maintains a healthy diet to stay fit. “I have egg whites, sliced avocado, and coffee,” she had told Self in the 2010 interview about her breakfast. High in protein, egg whites support muscle growth and repair; while avocados are rich in healthy fats, and provide sustained energy and support heart health.

More details

Lauren shares two children with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, as well as a son from a relationship with ex Tony Gonzalez. Meanwhile, Jeff has four children with his ex-wife.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.