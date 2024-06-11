Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates millions for this cause, social media praises decision

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has made sizeable donations to importance causes following her divorce from the Amazon founder in 2019. Her latest donation was widely appreciated on social media as she granted $2 million to the Birthing Beautiful Communities- a doula program in Ohio dedicated to Black mothers, babies and families. Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, California.

Birthing Beautiful Communities President & CEO, Jazmin Long said, “We’re overjoyed and deeply grateful for this transformative gift from MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call. This generous support propels Birthing Beautiful Communities into an exciting new chapter, empowering us to amplify our impact and further our mission of ensuring every mother, baby, and family receives the care and support they deserve.”

Jazmin Long further said, “With this funding, we’re poised to continue transforming maternal health outcomes in Northeast Ohio and beyond, ushering in a future where every birth is a beautiful and healthy experience.”

The organisation provides families by helping mothers through the pregnancy, labor and first year of baby’s life, it was reported.

MacKenzie Scott received a $38 billion settlement from Jeff Bezos after their divorce which made her the richest woman in the world. As of 2024, she has given away at least $650 million as she has granted $1M to $2M to over 360 nonprofit groups engaged in arts, education, affordable housing, public health and more.