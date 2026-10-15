Less stress, more stillness: Spiritual leader shares 5 small yogic practices for a happier mind

Modern life offers a rich combination of responsibilities, relationships, opportunities, and experiences. As we invest in physical health, professional growth, and the well-being of those around us, caring for our inner state adds another valuable dimension to a fulfilling life. Happiness shows up in many meaningful ways: a kind smile, time with loved ones, the joy of doing something meaningful, good health, friendship, and quiet moments of reflection. Yogic practices can enhance these experiences by building stability, awareness, and attentive consciousness of the here and now.

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Want to feel happier? Try these 8 simple mindfulness habits that might help reduce your mental overload (Pinterest)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

"The next five easy-to-practice habits combine breath, movement, and stillness. You can tailor these to each person's routine and practice them comfortably and consistently," Yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots.

1. Begin the morning with five minutes of silence

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The opening moments of the day offer an opportunity to set a clear, composed frame of mind. A few moments of quiet can powerfully enhance an existing morning ritual. Sit comfortably, relax your shoulders, and observe your natural breathing. Notice thoughts as they arise, and bring your attention back to where you are. Five minutes of this simple exercise can make a world of difference in how you start your day.

2. Use conscious breathing to cultivate calm

Breathing offers an easy way to link relaxation with attention. Let the inhale be natural, and make the exhale slightly longer and comfortable. Do this for three to five minutes, keeping it easy! The brief pause can help create a relaxed atmosphere and give you a moment to reflect before moving to the next activity.

3. Bring awareness into everyday movement

Movement promotes vitality, and awareness brings presence to the experience. Yoga, stretching, and walking are practical ways to combine the two. Take a relaxed 10- to 15-minute stroll and notice how you walk, how your feet move, and how your breath comes and goes. If you prefer structured walking, try the Siddha-Walk or the Infinity-Walk, which are more advanced coordination and concentration exercises. The focus is on easy, attentive movement integrated into everyday life.

Tips for creating brief moments of stillness throughout the day:

Short breaks, work, chats, and duties can all fit into a balanced program. Taking a few moments of silence before starting a new activity can help make it more purposeful.

After an activity, sit comfortably, relax your facial muscles and shoulders, and take a few natural breaths. Some gentle stretching might be added. These moments give you a chance to return to being present with your posture, attention, and sense of calm before you resume the day.

5. End the day with gratitude and relaxation

Take time to enjoy the many kinds of value in the day at the end of the day. Everything you accomplished, the conversations with family, the friendships and kindnesses, and the little moments of joy are worth celebrating. At night, remember three things you are thankful for. A regular sleep schedule and a calm bedtime atmosphere can also help you sleep well. This can help you enjoy life's simple joys and support future goals.

A happy mind is grown through practice

Well-being comes from the many decisions we make daily. When practiced regularly, the following simple practices can have a profound impact: silence, conscious breathing, mindful movement, short pauses, and gratitude. Yoga calls us to engage more deeply in life: to be attentive at work, be warm with people, focus on the body, and savor the qualities of everyday moments. Inner calm and external engagement can develop side by side and are the foundation for a more balanced life.

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