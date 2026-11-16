Is your diabetic-friendly snack secretly making you sick? A diabetologist reveals everything behind those labels and how to make informed food choices

Evidence suggests that different types of fat can affect insulin sensitivity. As fatty acids contribute to cell membrane composition, they can influence how effectively insulin communicates with cells. Some studies suggest that polyunsaturated fats, particularly omega-3 and omega-6, may improve insulin sensitivity. In contrast, higher levels of saturated fat in the membrane may impair insulin sensitivity.

Not all fats are created equal. Fats in the diet provide energy, are a key component of cell membranes and are essential for the absorption of the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. The type and quantity of fat consumed also matter.

Body fat is not merely an energy store. It is an active tissue involved in regulating metabolism. However, when excess fat accumulates, particularly around the abdomen and internal organs, it can disrupt normal metabolic processes. Enlarged fat cells may become less efficient at storing and releasing fat, increasing levels of free fatty acids in the bloodstream. When these fatty acids accumulate in the liver and skeletal muscles, they can interfere with insulin signalling, reducing the cells’ ability to respond effectively to insulin.

It is important to examine how such claims oversimplify the relationship between food and health, and why science-led understanding must take precedence over promotional messaging. "Such claims often focus on a single nutrient or ingredient, overlooking the wider impact of diet on metabolic health. While sugar is commonly associated with diabetes, dietary fats also influence insulin sensitivity, fat accumulation and glucose regulation," Diabetologist Dr Ketan K. Mehta, Consultant Physician and Cardiopulmonologist based in Mumbai, tells Health Shots . Understanding this relationship is essential to making informed food choices and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

As diabetes emerges as one of India’s pressing public health challenges, consumers face a growing range of health-oriented food marketing claims. Labels such as ‘Diabetes-Free’, ‘Diabetic-Friendly’, ‘Sugar-Free’, ‘No Added Sugar’, ‘Low GI’ and ‘Guilt-Free’ often influence purchase decisions by suggesting healthier choices. Similarly, ‘No Palm Oil’ labels position products as nutritionally superior, although the absence of a particular ingredient does not establish a product’s overall health value. Are consumers becoming better informed about nutrition or increasingly relying on marketing cues?

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

This distinction is important in an environment where food packaging, marketing and social media often single out particular cooking oils, palm oil among them, as unhealthy. A snack carrying a ‘No Palm Oil’ label, for instance, is not automatically a healthier choice. Removing one ingredient does not necessarily improve a product’s overall nutritional quality. Consumers should look beyond individual claims and consider a food's complete nutritional profile.

A systematic review comparing palm oil and palm olein with other vegetable oils, including olive and soybean oils, found no significant differences in several glucose metabolism markers, including fasting glucose and insulin. The review indicates that the aim should not be to eliminate a particular cooking oil, but to understand its fatty acid composition; use edible fats in appropriate quantities; and minimise trans fats, in particular, because of their established adverse effects on cardiovascular health.

Maintain dietary balance and act early on diabetes Eating less fat does not automatically improve metabolic health. Overall calorie intake, dietary quality and lifestyle are equally important. Excessive calories from fats, refined carbohydrates or added sugars can promote weight gain, abdominal fat accumulation and insulin resistance. A balanced diet of vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts, seeds, and appropriate amounts of dietary fats, along with regular physical activity and a healthy body weight and waist circumference, supports metabolic health.

Since insulin resistance can develop gradually and remain undetected for years, early identification of risk factors is important.

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