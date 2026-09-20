Loved one in danger? Psychologist Sakshi Rai on how to spot warning signs of suicidal thoughts before it's too late

When someone we love begins withdrawing, losing interest in everyday life, expressing hopelessness, or saying things like “I don’t see the point anymore,” families often feel unsure what to do next. Fear can make the situation even harder to navigate. Should you ask directly? Should you give them space? What if saying the wrong thing makes matters worse?

What are the 6 action steps to help someone in emotional pain?

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“When there is a concern that someone may be experiencing suicidal thoughts, avoiding the conversation is rarely the answer. A calm, compassionate, and direct approach can help create a bridge between distress and support,” Psychologist Sakshi Rai at Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness tells Health Shots.

1. Start with what you have noticed

Instead, acknowledge the changes you have noticed. Rather than saying, “You are not yourself anymore” or “Why are you behaving like this?”, try something more specific and non-judgmental: “I’ve noticed that you seem to be going through a difficult time. I’m worried about you. Is there something you want to talk about?” Here, the tone of your voice is very important; it should be soft and warm. This communicates concern without making the person feel interrogated or blamed.

2. Don’t be afraid to ask directly

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One of the most common fears families have is that mentioning suicide will put the idea into someone’s mind. If there are reasons to be concerned, it is appropriate to ask clearly: “Are you having thoughts about hurting yourself or about suicide?” When someone expresses deep emotional pain, our instinct may be to reassure them quickly.

3. Instead, listen

Allow them to speak without interrupting, judging, or immediately offering solutions; pause before reacting. Simple responses such as “I get it,” “That sounds tough,” or “Thank you for telling me” can convey a sense of safety and acceptance in a single conversation. This helps ensure the person feels heard enough to accept the next step toward help.

4. Take signs of immediate risk seriously

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{{^usCountry}} If someone says they intend to end their life, has a specific plan, has access to the means to act on that plan, or appears to be in immediate danger, the situation should be treated as an emergency. Do not leave the person alone. Stay with them or ensure that a trusted person remains with them, reduce access to potentially dangerous means where possible, and seek immediate professional or emergency assistance. Mental health professionals, emergency services, and crisis support systems exist precisely for situations where the risk may be immediate. 5. Help them seek professional support {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If someone says they intend to end their life, has a specific plan, has access to the means to act on that plan, or appears to be in immediate danger, the situation should be treated as an emergency. Do not leave the person alone. Stay with them or ensure that a trusted person remains with them, reduce access to potentially dangerous means where possible, and seek immediate professional or emergency assistance. Mental health professionals, emergency services, and crisis support systems exist precisely for situations where the risk may be immediate. 5. Help them seek professional support {{/usCountry}}

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For some families, getting professional help can itself become a point of conflict. A person may fear being judged, labeled, or forced into treatment. Instead of presenting therapy or psychiatric care as something that is being imposed on them, families can frame it as another form of support. I can come with you if you want.” This shifts the conversation from “You need help” to “You don’t have to handle this alone.”

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The right form of support will depend on the person’s individual needs. This may include a consultation with a psychologist, psychiatrist, or other mental health professional. In some cases, particularly when emotional distress is accompanied by substance use, significant behavioral changes, or difficulty managing everyday life, a structured rehabilitation program may also be considered.

For families unsure where to begin, an initial consultation or professional assessment at a rehabilitation and wellness center can provide clarity. Trained professionals can understand the person’s circumstances, assess the level of support required, and guide the family towards an appropriate course of care. Rehabilitation should not be viewed simply as a place someone goes when they have reached a crisis point; for some individuals, it can provide structured, ongoing support as they work towards stability and recovery.

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Importantly, when someone is at immediate risk of suicide, rehabilitation should not be treated as a substitute for emergency care sought, and the person should not be left alone.

6. Families also need support

Family members may experience fear, guilt, anger, helplessness, or constant vigilance. Remember that supporting someone does not mean taking complete responsibility for their recovery or safety.

Families can establish healthy boundaries while remaining compassionate. They can seek counseling or professional guidance, learn how to respond during difficult moments, and build a support network rather than trying to manage the situation in isolation.

It is about noticing when someone is struggling, having the courage to ask, listening without judgment, and helping them connect with appropriate support. Sometimes, the most meaningful thing a family can say is also the simplest: “You don’t have to go through this alone.

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A conversation may not resolve someone’s pain. But it can make help feel possible, and sometimes, that is where the journey towards safety begins.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)