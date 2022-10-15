Lowering your blood pressure and cholesterol to protecting joints and skin, here's why to add avocado oil to your diet

Avocado oil has sparked a growing interest in human nutrition, food industry, and cosmetics and it is extracted from the pulp of the avocado fruit. The process usually involves the separation of the pulp from the fruit and extracting the oil by cold pressing where the lipid content, mainly of monounsaturated fatty acids, is associated with cardiovascular system benefits and anti-inflammatory effects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avocado oil is considered as one of the healthiest oils present currently and known as a cooking oil, it is jam-packed with essential nutrients along with being loaded with various vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids. Recommended for cooking due to its high smoke point, avocado oil is a healthier choice.

Itt is the new cooking trend sweeping the nation where avocado oil can be called ‘the healthiest high-heat cooking oil in India’. It is a great source of Omegas 3, 6, and 9 and consists of multivitamins like A, D, E and K, which are loaded with antioxidants and strengthen the immune system.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rakshak Kumar, Marketing Director of Avomexicano, shared, “It’s a good source of lutein, which is beneficial for eye health and must be obtained from our diets. We also get carotenoids from veggies like carrots but most sources of carotenoids are low in fat. Healthy fat enhances the absorption of carotenoids and vitamins like A, D, E and K, so combining plant foods with a healthy oil like avocado oil is a way to greatly increase the bioavailability of the antioxidants and nutrients contained in those foods.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He revealed five reasons you should add avocado oil to your diet:

1. High-heat cooking without the guilt -

Craving your favorite fried foods but afraid of the unhealthy cooking oil they are cooked in? Have no fear avocado oil is here! The nutritional properties avocado oil offers make it an extremely versatile ingredient that can be used with a variety of ingredients and cuisines. Its high smoke point makes it ideal for cooking food at high temperatures of 260 degrees Celsius, without compromising on flavor. Avocado oil can be used for frying, grilling, baking, drizzling on salads and used in marinades as well as ingested raw or applied as a skincare lubricant.

2. Lowering your blood pressure and cholesterol -

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The less saturated fats a cooking oil has, the better it is for you. Avocado oil consists of monounsaturated fats and very limited saturated fats! Avocado oil also helps lower your LDL levels (bad cholesterol). Including it in your daily diet can also help balance levels of the essential fatty acids in your kidneys. This regulates the reaction to one’s hormones that control blood pressure! It’s time to indulge your family’s cravings in a healthier way!

3. Protect your joints and skin -

Studies show that the consumption and application of avocado oil help strengthen the joints and solve the symptoms of joint pain and stiffness. Avocado oil also has the added benefit of penetrating deep into the skin and providing nourishment from its abundance of omega-3 (an immunity booster) and vitamin E, which help the skin heal. It can be used to treat skin conditions like Psoriasis, Eczema, Acne, Dermatitis, Heat Rash, Warts, etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Avocado oil is rich in antioxidants -

A slew of disease-preventing antioxidants is prevalent in avocado oil to fight free radicals (unstable atoms that can damage cells and cause aging and illness). Consuming avocado oil on a regular basis can also help lower the risk of chronic diseases.

5. Ability to aid in weight loss -

Thanks to its abundance of monounsaturated fats and oleic acid, consuming avocado oil can aid in weight loss. Avocado oil is also a known metabolism booster. A high metabolism makes it easier to lose weight by turning food into energy more quickly.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Trisha Agarwal, Co-Founder of Positiv Eats, added to the list of reasons to add avocado oil to your diet:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Reduces oxidative damage -

Free radicals in the body are known to cause oxidative stress that can potentially cause heart diseases and type 2 diabetes. In addition, people with diabetes can moderately also use avocado oil but in moderation. That is because of its zero glycemic index and zero carbohydrates. Avocado oil contains antioxidants that are known to fight against the damage caused by the free radicals. The antioxidants actually work by lending electrons to the radicals and neutralizing their effects. This prevents them to cause any harm to the body

2. Helps to repair skin damage -

Avocado oil has some unexplored exceptional benefits for hair and skin as well -it relieves inflammation by eczema, moisturizes and nourishes the skin and treats sunburns. Apart from that it also promotes and affects total collagen content and minimizes the damage of the skin. Avocado oil contains vital antioxidants like beta carotene, lutein, protein, lecithin, omega fatty acids and vitamin E. These antioxidants help to strengthen the skin barrier and accelerate the healing of damaged skin. In addition, avocado oil helps to nourish skin and protect against UV rays.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Avocado oil is a heart-healthy oil

Avocado oil can be massaged into the skin, used in a face mask, or added to lotions, creams, shower gels, or bath oils. Avocado oil is a good source of monounsaturated fat which has been linked to reducing LDL cholesterol and increasing HDL cholesterol. Avocado oil has a slightly higher smoke point than olive oil, meaning it can tolerate higher temperatures before breaking down and releasing free radicals. There would be improved energy levels in the body after using this oil, and this would bring health benefits also. The chances of diseases occurring due to poor indigestion are low.

4. Treats sunburned skin

The first signs of aging usually appear on the skin. The antioxidants in avocado oil may help to ease the symptoms of a sunburn. The vitamin E, beta carotene, vitamin D, protein, lecithin, and essential fatty acids in the oil can support healing and soothe the skin. Consuming avocados may help to protect the skin from harmful UV radiation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Suppresses appetite and supports weight loss

Full of vitamins, fats and protein, avocado oil is extremely satiating and can help you feel full longer. This is great for reducing those pesky cravings that have you reaching for a bag of chips or another quick source of low-quality energy. The essential vitamins, antioxidants and most importantly, healthy fat, may support improved health and digestion, which helps the weight loss process.