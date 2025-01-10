L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan endorses ‘90-hour work week’ but a UN report warns long working hours can kill you

Recently, SN Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate, said he regrets not being able to make his employees work on Sundays too. However, as per the United Nations, long working hours can have severe consequences on your physical and mental health. In fact, a 2021 report by the UN reveals that long office hours can even kill you. Also read | Deepika Padukone says L&T ‘made it worse’ with clarification on working every day SN Subrahmanyan's remark that employees should work 90 hours a week has been slammed by a section of people online. (Representative picture: Freepik)

“It’s shocking to see so many people literally being killed by their jobs. Our report is a wake-up call to countries and businesses to improve and protect the health and safety of workers,” World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said in a press statement in 2021.

L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan controversy

At a time when people are speaking out about maintaining a better balance between work and personal life, SN Subrahmanyan's remark that employees should work ‘90 hours a week’ has been slammed by a section of people online, including actor Deepika Padukone.

She recently said on Instagram Stories, “It's shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. Mental health matters." L&T later clarified that Subrahmanyan's remarks reflected the company's ambition for India's growth and development, emphasising the need for extraordinary efforts to achieve extraordinary outcomes.

The UN study found that the greatest cause of death was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. (Freepik)

What the UN report from 2021 said

As per the UN, work-related injuries and illnesses kill nearly two million people a year. The joint assessment by the UN’s health and labour agencies, released in September 2021, had taken into account global disease and injury burden linked to job stretches from 2000 to 2016 and said that 1.9 million deaths worldwide were officially linked to work-related causes in 2016.

With the Covid-19 pandemic reinforcing the concept of ‘work from home’ there’s no denying that long working hours have become the bane of our times.

The study found that the greatest cause of death was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (a group of lung diseases that make it difficult to breathe), which killed 415,000 people in 2016, followed by strokes and ischaemic heart disease. The study conducted by the UN also highlighted 19 other occupational risk factors, including exposure to carcinogens like asbestos, ergonomic factors like prolonged sitting and manual handling of loads.

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, a cardiac surgeon, said it was 'crucial to strike a balance between dedication to our profession and our well-being'.

What you should know

Heart and mental health professionals shared the health implications of extended work hours in a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle. Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, consultant cardiac surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai said it was 'crucial to strike a balance between dedication to our profession and the well-being of our own selves'.

He said, “If you work in the field of your passion then working excessively long hours... is not that stressful but if you are working in stressful environments can lead to burnout. In my opinion, we should focus on optimising work hours, improving productivity and providing support systems to prevent burnout and ensure that both skilled and unskilled professionals can continue to deliver the best results in their respective fields. It's about how well you utilise most productive years in your life. It’s a choice.”

Shilpi Saraswat, clinical psychologist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, also said, “Nowadays in our OPD, young people age range 25-48 are getting referred from different departments due to underlying stress, anxiety and mental health problems. When we encounter the details about the work-life imbalance, lack of boundaries and long working hours without any break impact major health concerns.”

Remember, maintaining a healthy diet and work-life balance is a journey, and it's okay to take it one step at a time. Start with small changes, like setting realistic short-term goals. (Pexels)

Health experts suggest these precautions

Maintaining a healthy diet and work-life balance are essential for overall well-being. In the aforementioned 2023 interview, health experts had shared some tips that could help you achieve a balance between your diet, work, and personal life:

⦿ Take short break between work

⦿ Go for mindfulness relaxation

⦿ Follow stress management techniques

⦿ Increase workplace flexibility

⦿ Set boundaries at the workplace

⦿ Enhance your time management skills

⦿ Be acknowledged of your feelings

⦿ Be physically active

⦿ Have a healthy diet

⦿ Follow a healthy social support

⦿ Setting priorities for health

⦿ Don’t be afraid of unplugging

⦿ Start seeking help for mental health for improving yourself not your problem

⦿ Explore 'me time'

⦿ Set realistic short-term goals

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.