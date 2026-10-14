Lumps are not the only early symptom of breast cancer: Surgical oncologist shares lesser-known warning signs

When we think about breast cancer symptoms, a breast lump is often the first warning sign that comes to mind. However, the disease can present itself in several ways, and a noticeable lump is not always the clue, shared surgical oncologist Dr Naveen Sanchety with HT Lifestyle.

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“This makes it important for women to pay attention to changes in their breasts or nipples that are new, unusual or different from what is normal for them,” he stated. The doctor went on to share some of the warning signs that are not lumps, which are presented as follows.

1. Change in the size or shape of the breast

It is normal for one breast to be slightly larger or shaped differently from the other. However, a sudden or noticeable change in size, shape or contour should be evaluated, cautioned Dr Sanchety.

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{{^usCountry}} “A breast that suddenly appears larger, more swollen or more drooping than usual may warrant medical attention, particularly if the change persists,” he noted. 2. Changes in the skin of the breast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A breast that suddenly appears larger, more swollen or more drooping than usual may warrant medical attention, particularly if the change persists,” he noted. 2. Changes in the skin of the breast {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sanchety pointed out that changes in the skin can sometimes be overlooked, especially when there is no lump.

“Women may notice dimpling, puckering, thickening, redness or swelling. In some cases, the skin may develop a texture resembling the peel of an orange, known as peau d’orange. These changes can also occur with infections or inflammation, so they do not necessarily indicate cancer, but persistent or unexplained changes should be checked,” he noted.

All warning signs do not necessarily indicate cancer, assures Dr Naveen Sanchety.

3. Changes in the nipple

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A nipple that becomes newly inverted or changes direction or appearance can be a warning sign of breast cancer, warned Dr Sanchety.

“Women should also seek medical advice if they notice unusual nipple discharge, particularly when it occurs without squeezing the nipple,” shared the oncologist, adding, “Most nipple discharge is not caused by breast cancer, but discharge that is bloody or clear, especially when it is new or persistent, should be evaluated.”

4. Pain in the breast or nipple

Breast pain is common and may be linked to hormonal changes, particularly around menstruation, as well as several other benign conditions.

The oncologist shared that pain alone is not usually a sign of breast cancer. However, persistent or unexplained pain, especially when it occurs alongside other breast or nipple changes, should not be ignored.

Other warning signs that deserve evaluation

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There are a number of other symptoms which can have several causes and are not necessarily cancer-related. However, they still deserve to be medically evaluated. They include:

Swelling of the breast or underarm

Enlarged lymph nodes in the armpit or around the collarbone

An area that feels unusually warm or tender

“It is important to remember that most unusual breast changes are not automatically a sign of breast cancer. Infections, cysts, hormonal changes and other benign breast conditions can cause similar symptoms. The key is to pay attention to what is new or unusual for you,” shared Dr Sanchety.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Naveen Sanchety is the Director of Surgical Oncology at Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad. He has over 19 years of clinical experience.