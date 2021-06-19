Madhuri Dixit does Tulasana to calm the mind and relax muscles in new yoga video

International Yoga Day is just around the corner, and Madhuri Dixit Nene has found the perfect way to raise awareness around the benefits of doing various yoga asanas. The actor began the countdown to International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21, by starting a series where she performs one yoga pose every day to urge her followers to exercise and give a glimpse of her workout routine.

Taking to her social media page today, Madhuri shared a video of herself doing the Tulasana. It is a hand-balancing asana that regulates the core strength of our body and increases balance.

Sharing the pose, the actor also listed down its various benefits. She said that Tulasana helps in strengthening arms, wrists, upper body and shoulders. It's also the perfect pose to relax the muscles and calm the mind.

Additionally, Madhuri asked her followers to join her yoga session by sharing videos of themselves doing the asanas. She captioned the video, "#DailyYogaWithMe Day 04 - #Tulasana It strengthens your arms, wrists, upper body and shoulders. It's also the perfect pose to relax the muscles and calm the mind. Create reels remix of the poses every day and join me. #InternationalYogaDay (sic)."

The actor began the asana by sitting down on her yoga mat in padmasana or the lotus pose. Then, she placed her hands alongside her hip area and pressed both palms on the floor. Keeping her hands straight, she lifted her upper body and balanced the weight on her hands.

Madhuri wore a blush pink top with a V neckline and printed black training tights for the routine. She tied her locks in a sleek ponytail for a fuss-free exercise regimen.

Apart from the benefits listed by Madhuri, Tulasana also helps tighten the abs and increase the balance of your body. By practising this asana, one can also improve the supply of oxygen to their lungs. It also tones and strengthens the muscles of the body.

Earlier, the actor had posted videos of herself doing the Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana and Yoga Mudra Asana.

So, are you doing this pose today?

