Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde 'makes sure to work out for 60 minutes every day': Treadmill, weight training and…

In the high-stakes, unpredictable arena of Indian governance, politicians live under tight schedules characterised by relentless travel and all-day meetings. Yet behind the scenes, fitness has quietly become a crucial pillar of political endurance. A 2019 report by The Week detailed how high-profile politicians structure their physical fitness routines around demanding public roles. Also read | PM Narendra Modi stays fit at 75 with just 3.5 hours of sleep, no food after 6 pm, yoga and unique ‘Panchtatva’ walks

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In the report, Eknath Shinde – who is currently serving as Maharashtra deputy chief minister – and his personal trainer at the time, revealed how exercise supports his gruelling schedule, highlighting that regular workout is not a luxury, it is a vital countermeasure against physical degradation.

'I make it a point to drink plenty of fluids at all times'

According to details shared by The Week, 'fitness freak' Eknath Shinde maintained a state-of-the-art home gym setup and prioritised working out regardless of how busy his schedule became. “I don't have a fixed time to exercise, but I make sure I work out for 60 minutes every day, be it early in the morning or late at night,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Understanding that a politician’s workday is dominated by extended public engagements, he added it could get 'extremely challenging, given the rigorous amount of travel involved'. He said, “During elections, I always end up losing a lot of flab, given the physical and mental stress that goes with it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Understanding that a politician’s workday is dominated by extended public engagements, he added it could get 'extremely challenging, given the rigorous amount of travel involved'. He said, “During elections, I always end up losing a lot of flab, given the physical and mental stress that goes with it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Maintaining dietary discipline and fluid intake was equally central to surviving long hours on the job – Eknath Shinde shared it was important to 'to keep oneself well hydrated'. He said at the time, “I don't make a fuss about food, but I make it a point to drink plenty of fluids at all times. I think I have successfully maintained the same body profile in the past five years, right from the 2014 elections to the present one.” Also read | Rahul Gandhi reveals how he stays fit at 56 with martial arts, swimming, running and yoga; shares advice for Gen Z

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Inside Eknath Shinde's 60-minute workout

His trainer and fitness consultant, Ravish Dobani, provided an explicit breakdown of how Eknath Shinde's daily 60-minute session was constructed: ‘a few minutes on the treadmill, followed by body weight training’.

Highlighting the structural focus required for someone in public office, Ravish noted that Eknath Shinde is not into hardcore weights, but relies on targeted functional movement. He added he ‘helps him focus on lower back strengthening exercises, since his work demands that he be seated for much of the day’.

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The regimen spanned diverse modalities to build dynamic balance, core stability, and flexibility. Ravish shared that he also trained Eknath Shinde in aerial yoga and Pilates, pointing out the politician's commitment to consistency whenever home. Also read | Fitness coach Dan Go says 'this exercise should be mandatory for desk workers': Watch how to do it

His workout surpasses international benchmarks

The dedicated routine maintained by public figures like Eknath Shinde underscored a fundamental reality: physical activity was essential for sustaining cognitive performance and resilience to stress under extreme pressure.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) explicitly recommends that adults engage in '150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity' or at least '75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week', complemented by muscle-strengthening exercises targeting major muscle groups at least twice per week.

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Eknath Shinde's daily 60-minute workout — combining cardio on the treadmill, bodyweight exercises, core work, and lower-back strengthening — easily surpasses these baseline international benchmarks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.