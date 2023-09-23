Malaika Arora hits the gym with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in latest intense workout video: Watch for dose of motivation

Malaika Arora is a true-blue fitness enthusiast and often shares her workout routine with fans to motivate them to lead a healthy lifestyle. Her workout videos give a glimpse into her inspiring gym sessions, which include a range of exercises like yoga, weight training, cardio, strength training, and more. The star's latest video shows her working out with Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The two divas did intense routines for the lower body in the clip. Scroll through to check out what Malaika did at the gym.

Malaika Arora works out at the gym

Malaika Arora hits the gym with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in her latest intense workout video. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora's yoga partner, Sarvesh Shashi, took to Instagram to share a video of the star and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor working out at the gym. "Burrrnnnnnnn. [fire emoji] #yoga #wellness #yogaeveryday #love," he captioned the post. The clip shows Malaika and Akansha doing Sumo Squats, Knee-In Crunches, and an inverted full-body exercise using a chair. While Malaika donned an all-black sports bra and tights for the workout routine, Akansha chose a nude-coloured sports bra and yoga pants.

The clip begins with Malaika doing Sumo Squats by widening her legs while doing squats and joining her hands in front of her chest. She does the second workout by sitting on the edge of a chair and keeping her back upright while bringing her knee close to her chest. Lastly, she did the third routine by balancing her toes on the chair and placing her palms on the floor while bringing her chest close to the knees.

Malaika's video garnered praise from her fans. They took to the comments section to compliment her. One wrote, "Boss lady." Another commented, "Just wow." A user remarked, "The fittest lady in whole of Bollywood." A few others posted heart-eye and fire emojis.

About Malaika Arora

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa. She also made a digital debut with Disney Hotstar's show Moving In With Malaika.