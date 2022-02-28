Malaika Arora's Setubhandhasana variation will make you roll out your Yoga mat

Mondays are all about hitting workplaces and gyms with rejuvenated energies but if procrastinations have taken the better of you in this lazy weather, let Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora's latest Yoga stint inspire you. From Setubhandhasana variation to other complex core exercises, Malaika's latest workout glimpse is all the fitness inspiration we need to roll out our Yoga mats already and burn the weekend calories.

Taking to her social media handle, Malaika shared a slew of pictures from her Yoga studio that gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her robust exercise session. Donning a black sports bra teamed with a pair of matching shorts in two pictures and a pair of black tights in another, Malaika aced the athleisure look with hair pulled back into a top knot to keep them off her face during the intense exercise session.

While in one picture, the diva was seen nailing the bridge pose, the following picture saw her bending on one side while kneeling over and the last one featured her raising her cross-legged body on her shoulders. She shared in the caption, “#MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek Get on the mat and show up every day for yourself. For your physical health For your mental health & For your emotional health & For your spiritual health. Consistency is the secret. Nothing else. Have you done your yoga practice today? (sic).”

Benefits:

Setubhandhasana/Setu Bandha Sarvangasana or the Bridge pose of Yoga stretches the chest, neck and spine. It not only strengthens the back, buttock and hamstrings but also increases blood circulation, alleviates stress and calms the brain.

A strong core influences the legs and upper body and improves one’s posture, mood, sleeping pattern and boosts energy. Strengthening the core helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture.

The core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen. It strengthens the diaphragm and reduces the risk of back pain and injury.