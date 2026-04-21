Malaika Arora shares her secret to having toned underarms, back and prominent collarbones in 50s: Here's what to do

In the video, Malaika did arm raises, wide raises, high pull-downs, and shoulder external rotations. According to her, if one does each exercise 100 times, they will see real changes in their upper body. She highlighted:

On April 20, the 52-year-old shared a video of her doing arm workouts at the gym. In the clip, she highlighted the benefits of doing exercises such as arm raises, wide raises, high pull-downs, and shoulder external rotations for 10 repetitions every day.

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. The star often shares videos of herself working out at the gym, and inspiring her followers to sweat it out and achieve their dream figure.

As for why you should be doing these arm workouts, a Harvard Health report notes that incorporating arm exercises into your fitness routine is essential for maintaining your strength. But it's also important for healthy movement, stronger bones, better balance, and keeping injuries at bay.

Moreover, to build the functional strength needed for everyday activities that require upper-body strength, it's best to include functional exercises that target multiple muscle groups. Functional exercises can reduce your risk of injury and improve your quality of life by allowing you to continue performing everyday activities.

About Malaika Arora Malaika Arora is a popular Indian actor, dancer, model, video jockey, and television personality. She gained fame for her incredible dancing in item numbers in movies like Dil Se, Dabangg, Housefull 2, Heyy Babyy, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, and many others.

She was earlier married to actor-film producer Arbaaz Khan. They were married from 1998 to 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz have a son together, Arhaan Khan. After their divorce, Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018. They parted ways a few years ago.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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