UK nutritionist warns 'wearing AirPods is slowly frying your brain'; shares hacks to reduce harm and what to use instead

A UK nutritionist has sparked a debate regarding the long-term safety of wireless earbuds, saying the constant proximity of Bluetooth devices to the skull is 'slowly frying your brain'. Zib Atkins took to Instagram on April 12 to demonstrate what he described as a significant health risk posed by electromagnetic fields (EMF). Also read | UK nutritionist warns iPhone17 users: 'Don't ignore these 3 things to protect your health' Zib Atkins highlights the dangers of EMF radiation from wireless earbuds. (Freepik) Using an EMF meter to compare ambient radiation to that of active AirPods, he warned his followers: "Wearing AirPods is slowly frying your brain. If you don't believe me, watch this. I'm going to show you what you can do to reduce the heart rate... now you see with Bluetooth headphones there, the number is really high, and that kind of radiation is going straight into your brain every time you’re using these kinds of headphones."

The biological 'repetition' risk While regulatory bodies often focus on the immediate heat generated by devices, Zib argued that the true danger lies in the cumulative effect of low-level exposure. "Most people think exposure is about intensity. But in biology, it is often about repetition," Zib shared, adding, "Small signals, repeated thousands of times a day, can start to shape how cells behave. Especially when they are close to sensitive tissue like the brain." Zib further explained the vulnerability of the human head to these signals: “Your brain is not just electrical. It is electrochemical. Meaning tiny changes in signalling, ion flow, and oxidative balance can compound over time. Not enough to notice in a day. But enough to matter over the years.”

A 'grade 2B carcinogen' The nutritionist noted that concerns about radiofrequency (RF) radiation are not a modern fringe theory. "This kind of radio frequency has actually been listed as a grade 2b carcinogen since 2011," Zib noted, referring to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classification. He alleged that economic interests have delayed stricter regulations, stating, "Leading scientists have lobbied for the rules on EMF exposure to be tightened up. But you know, money speaks louder sometimes." Addressing critics who argue that existing research relies too heavily on animal models, Zib highlighted specific physiological concerns: ⦿ DNA damage: Potential for structural changes in genetic material. ⦿ Oxidative stress: An imbalance that can lead to cell and tissue damage. ⦿ Blood-brain barrier: "Increased permeability... which increases the risk of toxins entering our brains," he said. "If these kinds of things happen in animals, what are the chances that they're not happening to some degree in us?" Zib asked.

Zib Atkins suggests alternatives like wired tech and shielding devices to reduce risks. (Freepik)