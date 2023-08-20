Malaria in US: First locally acquired malaria case found in Maryland after 40 years; know all about the disease

United States of America has been witnessing a string of locally acquired Malaria cases for the last few months after a huge gap of nearly two decades. Another fresh case of the rare locally acquired malaria has been found in Maryland, which borders Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C, NBC reported. Previously, 7 cases in Florida and one in Texas were reported in the US. (Also read: World Mosquito Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration)

Around 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed every year in the United States but they are mostly connected to international travel to the countries where Malaria is common

The patient who has been diagnosed with malaria didn't travel outside the United States and has been recovering in a hospital, the Maryland Department of Health said in a statement.

The patient who's from D.C area had gone to hospital after suffering from fever and sweating, said Dr. David Blythe, director of the health department’s infectious disease division, according to NBC Washington.

What is malaria?

Malaria is a disease caused by parasite which is transmitted through the bite of an infective female anopheline mosquito and can have severe symptoms. People with malaria may experience high fever, shaking chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fatigue, joint pain, cough etc. Malaria signs and symptoms can begin from a few weeks after being bitten but some malaria parasites can be dormant in your body for up to a year.

Apart from mosquito, malaria parasites can be passed on from a mother to a child, through blood transfusion or by infected needle.

Malaria prevention

To prevent getting the infection, people must wear long-sleeved shirts and full pants that cover the legs completely, use insect repellants, use mosquito net while sleeping and prevent mosquito breeding.

Preventive malaria medicine can be taken in consulaton with your health expert if you are travelling to a location where malaria is common.

Malaria is still relatively rare in the United States, and death can almost always be prevented with treatment, the CDC said.

