In vitro fertilization or IVF has revolutionised the field of reproductive medicine and has helped millions of people worldwide to achieve their dream of parenthood and it is the need of the hour to promote public understanding and education about infertility, the available treatment options and also the emotional and physical impact it has on individuals and families. Few know that there are different assisted reproductive technologies (ART) that are available to men who are experiencing infertility.

Male fertility tips: 5 assisted reproductive techniques that can help men battling infertility (Photo by Yan Krukov)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Sneha Sathe, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility in Chembur, gave an overview of the various methods and techniques that can assist in addressing male infertility concerns -

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI): This procedure involves placing the husbands washed semen sample (semen sample processed in the laboratory) into the woman's uterus at the time when she is most fertile, thereby increasing the chances of fertilization. In cases where the husband's semen report shows mild to moderate abnormalities or when there are sexual issues such as erectile dysfunction or anejaculation, IUI is considered an appropriate choice. Alternatively, if the husband has a zero sperm count, IUI using donor sperm can be a viable option. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI): IVF, a commonly employed assisted reproductive technology (ART), involves the retrieval of eggs from the woman's ovaries and their fertilization with sperm within a laboratory setting. The resulting embryos are subsequently transferred back into the woman's uterus. ICSI is often used in conjunction with IVF. It involves injecting a single sperm directly into a mature egg to facilitate fertilization. ICSI proves particularly advantageous in instances of severe male factor infertility, characterised by significantly impaired sperm count, motility, or morphology. Percutaneous epididymal sperm aspiration (PESA) and Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE): These procedures involve retrieving sperm directly from the epididymis or testes in men with azoospermia. Depending on the cause of azoospermia, it is possible for some men to be able to have their biological child. Surgical sperm retrieval and ICSI are often needed to achieve pregnancy in these cases. Sperm and Embryo Cryopreservation: Sperm and embryos can be frozen and stored for future use. This practice proves particularly beneficial for men who may undergo treatments that could potentially impact their fertility (like Cancer treatment), as well as for couples who wish to preserve their fertility for later purposes. Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT): PGT involves screening embryos for genetic abnormalities before transferring them to the uterus. This technique can help identify healthy embryos and reduce the risk of passing on certain genetic conditions.

Dr Sneha Sathe advised, “When determining the most appropriate fertility treatment option for men, it is important to also consider additional factors such as the age of the wife, duration of infertility and the presence or absence of other factors contributing to infertility. Your fertility specialist will conduct a comprehensive evaluation that takes into account these factors, as they play a crucial role in devising a personalised treatment plan. Tailoring treatment plans specifically for the couple, enhances the likelihood of achieving successful results.”