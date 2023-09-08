Male infertility: Types of food and daily routines that affect men's fertility

The relationship between men's daily routines, food and fertility is an intriguing finding in the quest for children where the relationship between our diet, lifestyle and reproductive health has recently come to light in exciting ways. Sweat not as we got some experts on board to reveal the foods and everyday habits that can increase or decrease men's fertility, illuminating the necessary steps to reveal the secret to successful parenting.

The Culinary Culprits: Tackling Processed Foods and Trans Fats - In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Ellur, Senior Consultant – Reproductive Medicine at Milann Fertility Hospital in Bangalore's Whitefield, shared, “Imagine a battleground where processed foods and trans fats wage war against fertility. These villainous delights, often disguised as fast food and sweet temptations, wreak havoc on men's reproductive health, jeopardizing their chances of conception. Loaded with added sugars and unhealthy fats and devoid of essential nutrients, processed foods are a recipe for disaster. Meanwhile, the notorious trans fats, found in greasy fries and delectable pastries, sabotage sperm quality and testosterone levels, igniting inflammation and oxidative stress within the body. To triumph over these fertility foes, men must take a stand and reject the siren calls of processed foods and trans fats. Instead, they should embrace the nourishing embrace of whole, unprocessed foods, laden with vital nutrients and free from harmful additives. It's a choice that can make all the difference on the fertility battlefield.”

Picture a vibrant plate bursting with nature's goodness. Leafy greens, succulent berries, crunchy nuts and a variety of whole grains. These superheroes are packed with essential nutrients that can be the secret to supercharging men's reproductive health states Jagatjeet Singh, Co-Founder of Baby Joy IVF. He revealed, “Zinc takes center stage as the mighty mineral that supports sperm production and motility, ensuring they're Olympic swimmers in the race to fertilization. Selenium steps in as the guardian, protecting sperm from harmful oxidative damage. Vitamins C and E, the dynamic duo, bolster sperm quality while combating the perils of oxidative stress. And let's not forget the omega-3 fatty acids, the unsung heroes found in fish, which fortify sperm membrane integrity. By embracing these fertility-boosting foods in their daily diets, men can cultivate a robust reproductive ecosystem, amplifying their chances of fatherhood.” Fitness Unleashed: Unveiling the Power of Regular Exercise and Weight Management - Step into a world where exercise becomes the catalyst for fertile transformation. In this realm, maintaining a healthy weight and unleashing the power of physical activity are the keys to unlocking optimum fertility in men. Dr Shilpa Ellur said, “Men seeking to conquer the fertility frontier should embrace the challenge of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week—picture brisk walks along scenic paths, invigorating cycling sessions, or refreshing swims. By striking the perfect balance, they can harness the power of exercise to fuel their fertility ambitions.” Jagatjeet Singh added, “Obesity emerges as a formidable foe, casting a shadow on hormonal balance, sperm quality and fertility itself. On the other hand, being underweight can also tip the scales against reproductive health. Regular exercise swoops in as the mighty hero, maintaining a healthy weight and boosting blood circulation, providing fertile ground for reproductive function. Testosterone, the hormone that orchestrates sperm production, flourishes in the presence of regular exercise.”

In the thrilling quest for fatherhood, men hold the key to unlocking their own fertility potential. By savoring nutrient-rich foods, warding off the villains of processed foods and trans fats and unleashing the power of regular exercise, men can script a victorious tale of reproductive success. So embark on this adventure, prioritise your reproductive health, and witness the magic unfold as you carve the path to fulfilling fatherhood and bask in the joy of creating a precious life.