Man lived with a mysterious green earlobe for 20 years; dental X-ray uncovers shocking surprise

A Toronto-based director and cinematographer took to Instagram to reveal the mystery behind his green earlobe, which had puzzled him for nearly two decades. The real reason behind the unusual discolouration is something no one could have anticipated.ALSO READ: This unique Kolkata hotel has a railway track at its entrance where trains pass right by. Watch video

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On September 11, Matt Aitia took to Instagram to share the story behind his green earlobe, which would often attract unwanted stares. He believed the discolouration was caused by a dermatological condition, but the reality was startling.

What caused the discolouration of the ear?

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{{^usCountry}} The creator recalled getting his ears pierced when he was 10 years old. He said, “When I was 10 years old, I got my ears pierced, and soon after, one of them became infected. I took the earring out, and it was super gross. I always had this ball in my earlobe, and several doctors and dermatologists told me that it was a buildup of scar tissue.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The creator recalled getting his ears pierced when he was 10 years old. He said, “When I was 10 years old, I got my ears pierced, and soon after, one of them became infected. I took the earring out, and it was super gross. I always had this ball in my earlobe, and several doctors and dermatologists told me that it was a buildup of scar tissue.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the discolouration would often bother him as a child because many people would ask why his ear was green.

Recently, he visited a dentist for a routine check-up, where an X-ray revealed something astonishing. He said, “I went for a routine check-up at the dentist, and they found the back of the earring in my ear. It had been inside for 20 years.”

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He then had to undergo plastic surgery to remove the butterfly earring back. But he felt relieved that it was finally out after remaining lodged in his earlobe for nearly two decades.

How did the internet react?

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred, as several Instagram users chimed in with eerily similar experiences. But in their cases, the lodged earring backs were detected much sooner.

One wrote, “Same thing happened to me! Doctor said it was just scar tissue. My dad (used to be a paramedic) got it out with sterilised tweezers that night. I was about six, and my ear is not green...”

Others suggested that the discolouration may have been caused by the metal the earring was made of, which was likely cheap. One user commented, “The second you showed the green, I knew exactly what it could be. Cheap earrings can cause that.” Another added, ”Nickel colours the skin like that."

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Another user recalled undergoing surgery for the same issue as a child. They wrote, “OH MY GOD THIS HAPPENED TO ME TOO, but my parents realised right away that the back of the earring wasn't coming off, and I got surgery when I was like 7 years old to get it removed. I'm 19 now, and the colour is still here, and a piercer told me the metal of the earring basically tattooed our ears over time (probably).”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.