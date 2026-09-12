This unique Kolkata hotel has a railway track at its entrance where trains pass right by. Watch video

At first glance, it looks like a beautifully landscaped hotel , with manicured greenery, cobbled pathways, and a serene outdoor setting. But look a little closer, and there is something that immediately sets this property apart: a railway track runs right through the hotel premises.

He shared a glimpse of the hotel and how those staying there enjoy the scene. Let’s take a look inside this beautiful property and experience in Kolkata:

Have you ever stayed at a hotel where a railway track ran right through the premises, with trains passing by? In an Instagram post dated June 29, 2026, social media user Krishan Goswami shared a video of such a unique hotel in Kolkata where a train passes right by.

The video captures the unusual sight of a railway crossing nestled amidst the hotel's landscaped surroundings. A familiar yellow railroad crossing sign stands beside the tracks, while a designated crossing and security personnel add to the sense that this is not merely a decorative recreation, but a functioning railway passage.

Guests can walk through the hotel grounds surrounded by trees and greenery, only to find themselves standing beside railway tracks. The occasional sight of people gathered around the crossing heightens the sense of curiosity, making the setting feel almost surreal.

For travellers looking for unusual stays and offbeat experiences, this is the kind of property that instantly sparks curiosity — because where else do you get to see a railway crossing as part of the hotel experience?

About the property Named Polo Floatel Kolkata, it is India's first and only floating luxury hotel, permanently situated on the Hooghly River (Ganges) in the heart of Kolkata. Apart from its unique railway crossing feature, the property also delights tourists with several other offerings.

The price of the rooms depends on the availability and season. But approximately it ranges between INR 4000 to INR 6000.

How to reach? The Floatel Hotel is a 35-minute drive from Kolkata Airport and a 10-minute drive from Howrah Railway Station. In fact, Eden Gardens is a 5-minute drive from the hotel.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.