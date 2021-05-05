Mandira Bedi nails headstand in new fitness video, says it gives her shanti during these trying times

It is a known fact that working out releases endorphins which makes you feel happy and calm. In these trying times, while India is battling the second wave of coronavirus, social media is full of celebrities and public figures trying to help the country and lift their spirits. Mandira Bedi is one of them. The fitness enthusiast is telling her fans about the exercises that give her shanti and keep all her chinta far away.

The mother-of-two recently posted a video of herself easily nailing a headstand. For the at-home fitness session, Mandira opted to wear a light grey-coloured halter-neck sports bra and flaunt her washboard abs. She teamed it with a pair of black high-waisted yoga pants along with white sneakers. The clip that we are talking about starts with Mandira placing her head on her Yoga mat and eventually raising her feet to get into the position of a headstand.

Along with the video, the actor also shared a message in the caption that talked about the exercises that make her feel calm. It read, "A #Headstand gives me #Shanti! What works for you? All inverted poses help keep my anxiety at bay. Be it the headstand (which I needed today after a long time) or the 10 wall assisted handstands I practice every day. Karam karo.. phal ki chinta mat karo. Bas chinta door hi rakho #stayhome #staysafe #stayactive (sic)."

Recently, Mandira also posted about the benefits of proning and the correct way to do it in order to raise the oxygen levels of a patient. She shared the pictures with the caption, "Something to perhaps keep in mind or try, before seeking help or before help arrives. #oxygen #improveoxygenlevels (sic)."

