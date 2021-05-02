Mandira Bedi encourages fans to ‘keep the exercise going’ amid Covid-19 lockdown

On a mission to nail a body transformation with “365 days of exercise”, Mandira Bedi served the perfect fitness motivation after a robust workout on day 202 of her health challenge. Stressing on the importance of endorphins that help relieve stress and pain from the body, the Saaho actor gave fans a glimpse of her new home-workout as she motivated fans to be active, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Taking to her social media handle, Mandira shared a picture featuring her donning a black sports bralette top paired with white shorts and teamed with a red cap to nail the athleisure look. The reading on her smartwatch showed her exceeding the goal of 10,000 steps with 17,589 steps in total and 1,809 calories burnt.

“Keep yourself active. Keep the exercise going (sic),” Mandira encouraged in the caption. She added, “Endorphins serve you well.. Especially at times like these #staysafe #stayhealthy #stayindoors #practicesocialdistancing (sic).”

Against using botox and fillers, Mandira Bedi likes to keep it real and natural for as long as she can and this includes keeping the lines on her forehead which she said are the laugh lines that add to her personality. Ageing like fine wine, Mandira keeps pushing fans towards a healthy lifestyle and her 1.4 million followers on Instagram can vouch for the same.

Her social media handle is rid with handwritten positive notes, fitness tips, workout videos and exotic travel pictures. The diva inspires netizens to believe in themselves and their capabilities instead of focusing on societal beliefs and norms and we are definitely taking a leaf out of her positivism.

