Masaba Gupta drinks ‘celery juice every single day’ for these health benefits

If you can't eat your greens, drink them up like Masaba Gupta who is our fitness inspiration this week for motivating the finicky eater in us to enjoy the health perks of daily green juice. Listing the health benefits of drinking one full glass of “celery juice every single day” on empty stomach, the ace Indian designer left us tempted to add it to our diet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When not slaying in sultry outfits with print-on-print details, Masaba is seen encouraging fans towards a healthier and active lifestyle and this week was no different. Taking to her social media handle, Masaba shared a picture on the story feature of Instagram that gave fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her diet indulgences.

The picture featured a glass quarter-filled with delicious looking celery juice. Masaba asserted, “Celery juice every single day. Why? Anti-inflammatory dissolves calcium deposits, super good for bloating, fights Epstein- Barr & shingles virus, great for skin, hydrating & calming (sic).”

She concluded by suggesting, “one full glass on an empty stomach but see if it works for you (sic)” and punctuated it with a green heart emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Masaba Gupta's glass of celery juice (Instagram/masabagupta)

Celery juice’s reputation has increased as a healthy food given its role in detoxification, weight management, reducing hunger and controlling acidity. Celery contains a plant compound called apigenin, which acts as an anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiviral, and antioxidant agent.

As you hang up your boots this weekend and indulge in some self love, make sure to say “hi” to immunity boosting and “goodbye” to skin ageing with celery juice. If a plate of green veggies, especially the boiled ones, turn you off - let a full glass of celery juice seal the health deal for you!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter