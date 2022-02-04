Masaba Gupta, in beast mode, is working on her core

Masaba Gupta is our fitness motivation – we mean it. Be it with her yoga snippets or pictures and videos of herself engrossed in several high intensity workout routine, Masaba always manages to let us know the hard work and dedication that she puts in her fitness routine. Masaba, who is a fashion designer by profession, keeps sharing regular updates of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile.

Masaba's Instagram is replete with glimpses from her gym diaries and they ensure to serve us with the necessary dollop of motivation to start taking our workouts seriously. Masaba is often spotted working out with boyfriend Satyadeep Misra and they make us go aww all the while setting the bar for couple fitness goals higher. From acing battle rope workouts to taking a pause and engrossing in a calm and composed yoga routine in her own living room, to sharing health facts about certain fruits and vegetables that should be included in the diet for their incredible health benefits, Masaba is always up for everything fitness.

A day back, Masaba shared a sneak peek of how she is working on her core. Dressed in a black cropped top and a black pair of gym trousers, Masaba can be seen working out in the outdoors with a gym ball. She can be seen throwing the ball with force against a wall in front and catching it soon it bounces back. Masaba can be seen repeatedly doing the routine. "Core work," wrote the fashion designer in the Instagram story.

Instagram story of Masaba Gupta. (Instagram/@masabagupta)

Working on the core muscles of the body come with multiple health benefits. Core workouts help in training the muscles of the pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen. It also helps in enhancing the balance and stability of the body. It further works in developing the posture and improving the athletic performance as well.