Medanta paediatrician shares the dos and don'ts of giving cough syrup to children after Madhya Pradesh tragedy

The recent cough syrup tragedy in Madhya Pradesh has once again raised urgent questions about drug safety and quality control in India. Reports reveal that up to 17 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district have died after consuming contaminated cough syrup containing diethylene glycol, a toxic industrial chemical. The incident prompted the government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT), with many states now banning the sale of Coldrif cough syrup, and the arrest of the doctor who prescribed it. Many of the children reportedly showed symptoms such as vomiting, reduced urination, and kidney failure - clear signs of poisoning rather than infection. "Never buy over-the-counter drugs for cold and cough," says Dr Neelam Mohan.(Pexel)

Also Read | 5 children from MP critical after consuming contaminated cough syrup: Minister

Dr Neelam Mohan - the Director of Paediatricic Gastroenterology at Medanta - The Medicity, Gurugram, and child health advocate - discussed the real reason why the deaths happened, in a live television interview with Times Now. In an Instagram video posted on October 7, the paediatrician outlines eight essential guidelines that every parent must follow when administering cough syrup to their children.

The case of cough syrup contamination

The paediatrician mentions that the deaths weren’t caused directly due to cough syrup consumption, but rather because they were contaminated with the toxic chemical, diethylene glycol. She explains, “These deaths weren’t from an untreatable illness, they were caused by a medicine gone wrong. Tests found dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG) - a toxic industrial solvent - in the syrup. Children showed signs like vomiting, reduced urine output, and kidney failure - classic indicators of chemical poisoning.”

Also Read | Was cough syrup behind 20 deaths in MP exported? WHO seeks clarification from India

Cough syrup dos and don’ts

Dr Mohan lists eight factors that every parent must know and ensure before administering cough syrups to their children. They are as follows:

Image via Google Gemini

Don’t panic, but be alert - most coughs in children are self-limiting and recover with rest, fluids, and care. Overmedication can do more harm than good.

Always check the batch number, expiry date, and manufacturer before giving any syrup.

Never buy over-the-counter drugs for cold and cough - always use medicines prescribed by a qualified pediatrician.

Do not use old prescriptions to obtain medication; every illness and child’s condition is different.

Do not give adult syrups in smaller doses to children assuming they’re safe - the composition and tolerance levels are very different.

Consult a pediatrician before giving any cough syrup - especially under age 2.

If your child develops unusual symptoms after taking medicine (vomiting, reduced urination, swelling, drowsiness) - seek immediate medical help.

Demand accountability. Safety in child healthcare is non-negotiable.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.