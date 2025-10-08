Cough syrup sales paused in Delhi over DEG toxicity scare

The Delhi Drugs Control Department has ordered all cough syrup manufacturers in the Capital to suspend sales until their raw materials and finished products are tested for diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent,following the deaths of 17 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to a contaminated cough syrup. As many as 17 children have died in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to a contaminated cough syrup. (ANI/Photo for representation)

Officials said the department has also begun collecting random samples from chemists and suppliers across Delhi to check for DEG contamination in existing batches. “Following the death of children due to adulterated cough syrup, namely Coldrif Syrup, which was found to have DEG, we have decided to take measures. Subsequently, we have sent notices to all the manufacturers to conduct testing for all of their products,” said an official from the department, requesting anonymity.

According to officials, seven pharmaceutical manufacturers in Delhi produce cough syrups under various brand names. The notice sent to these firms, seen by HT, instructs that “all the solvent(s), raw material and finished preparation of cough syrups may compulsorily be tested for presence of Diethylene Glycol (DEG).” It further warns that no cough preparation should be released in the market “without testing for the presence of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in the solvent(s), raw material and finished preparation, apart from other tests.”

The notice also mandates manufacturers to maintain records of stocks in line with the Drugs Rules, 1945 and cautions that “stringent action will be taken against the firms, if found flouting this advice.”

In a parallel move, the Drugs Control Department has issued advisories to all chemist associations across Delhi to immediately stop selling the cough syrups Coldrif, Respifresh, and Relife, which are currently under scrutiny in connection with the deaths. Retail pharmacies have also been told to ensure that cough syrups are not sold without valid prescriptions.

The department has started collecting random samples from wholesale suppliers and local chemists. “As an immediate measure to check contamination, we have collected samples from multiple supply points in Delhi. Reports are expected within 15 days,” the official said.