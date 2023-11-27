Methi paratha for weight loss: 10 amazing benefits of the delicious winter delicacy

As winters approach, the aroma of fresh and fragrant fenugreek leaves fills the kitchen and adds to the charm of the season. One of the many dishes that we make out of this seasonal delight is methi paratha. The finely chopped methi leaves are mixed with wheat flour, salt, spices and a bit of oil to form a dough and then rolled out and cooked on tawa till it turns golden brown. Methi Paratha is a foodie's delight and is usually enjoyed with salad, raita or chutney. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 3: How to consume fenugreek seeds for reducing belly fat; know all benefits of methi)

Methi is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, contributing to a healthier cardiovascular system(Pinterest)

The amazing breakfast dish is not just crispy and delicious but can also help us lose weight in winter when the increased appetite often lures us into indulging in unhealthy foods. Fenugreek or methi is rich in dietary fibre, vitamins, protein, minerals, iron, manganese and can keep you full for a very long time. This means that eating fenugreek or methi paratha in breakfast can keep those pesky hunger pangs at bay till lunch time.

"In the pursuit of weight loss, individuals often explore various dietary avenues. While the emphasis is commonly on low-calorie and nutrient-rich foods, the inclusion of traditional and flavourful options can enhance both taste and health benefits. One such culinary gem is methi paratha, a delightful Indian flatbread infused with fenugreek leaves. As a cardiologist, let me shed light on how this wholesome dish can contribute to weight loss and overall well-being. Fenugreek, or methi, is a versatile herb known for its numerous health benefits. Packed with soluble fibre, it aids digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels. This fibre content also imparts a feeling of fullness, potentially curbing overeating and promoting weight loss. Additionally, methi is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, contributing to a healthier cardiovascular system," says Dr Bimal Chajjar, Cardiologist, SAAOL Heart Centre.

How methi is a heart-healthy food

"One of the key components of Methi Paratha's weight loss benefits lies in its ability to regulate blood sugar levels. The soluble fibre in fenugreek slows down the absorption of carbohydrates, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar. This not only supports weight management but also benefits individuals with or at risk of diabetes. Methi Paratha can be a valuable addition to a balanced diet due to its nutrient profile. It provides essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, magnesium, and vitamin B6, supporting overall health and vitality. Iron, in particular, is crucial for maintaining energy levels and preventing fatigue, which can be beneficial for those engaging in regular physical activity as part of their weight loss journey. As a cardiologist, I appreciate the cardiovascular advantages of incorporating Methi Paratha into one's diet. The fenugreek content may contribute to lower cholesterol levels and improved heart health. Reduced cholesterol levels are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases, making Methi Paratha a heart-friendly choice," says Dr Chajjar.

Dr Chajjar however warns that though methi paratha can be a healthy addition to a weight loss plan, moderation and balance remain key and it should be paired with a variety of nutrient-dense foods, apart from engaging in regular physical activity, and maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle

Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani shared all the benefits of relishing methi paratha in winters.

1. Increased satiety: The soluble fibre in fenugreek forms a gel-like substance in the stomach, leading to a feeling of fullness. This can help control your appetite and prevent overeating.

2. Regulation of blood sugar levels: Fenugreek may help regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugars in the stomach. This can reduce the likelihood of insulin spikes, which are associated with increased fat storage.

3. Metabolism boost: Some studies suggest that fenugreek may have a positive impact on metabolic rate, potentially aiding in calorie burning.

4. Low in calories: Methi paratha can be a relatively low-calorie option compared to some other foods, making it a good choice for those aiming to reduce calorie intake.

Fenugreek, the main ingredient in methi paratha, offers several health benefits:

1. Rich in fibre: Fenugreek is high in soluble fibre, promoting digestive health and helping to prevent constipation.

2. Blood sugar regulation: Fenugreek may help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and slowing down the absorption of sugars.

3. Heart health: The fibre content can also contribute to heart health by helping to lower cholesterol levels.

4. Weight management: As mentioned earlier, the fibre in fenugreek can aid in weight management by promoting a feeling of fullness.

5. Anti-inflammatory properties: Fenugreek has anti-inflammatory effects that may be beneficial for conditions like arthritis and other inflammatory disorders.

6. Breastfeeding support: Fenugreek is known to stimulate milk production in breastfeeding mothers.

7. Antioxidant effects: The herb contains antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress and protect cells from damage.

8. Aid in digestion: Fenugreek may help alleviate indigestion and acid reflux by forming a protective layer on the stomach lining.

9. Menstrual health: It is believed to help regulate menstrual cycles and alleviate symptoms associated with PMS.

10. Improved skin health: The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties may contribute to healthier skin.

