Ways to add methi leaves to your diet this winter; expert on many benefits for diabetes and arthritis

Come winters and the fresh fenugreek leaves or methi ke patte make their debut in our neighbourhood vegetable market. The fragrant, flavourful and slightly bitter methi can be incorporated in a variety of recipes from crispy parathas, delicious stir-fries, daal methi, and even your tea-time snacks lke mathris. It's not that we stop eating methi in any season. Dried methi leaves and methi seeds are used year long for flavouring veggies and also as medication in Ayurveda for reducing cholesterol, controlling diabetes, blood pressure, detoxifying blood, reducing hair fall, and treating anaemia. According to a report by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), consuming 25-100 gm of fenugreek seeds is effective in keeping the blood sugar levels in check. (Also read: Fabulous fenugreek: Control your blood sugar level with this wonder herb)

A storehouse of folic acid, riboflavin, copper, potassium, calcium, iron, manganese, Vitamin A, B6, C, K among other things, methi is also high in soluble fiber. Apart from lowering blood sugar levels, methi is also a great source of saponins which help reduce cholesterol.

"Fenugreek leaves are one of the healthiest green leafy vegetables. Fenugreek leaves can be used in several ways - add them in dal, paratha or curry. But methi can do more than enhance the taste of your meals," says Lovneet Batra in her latest Instagram post.

Batra further elaborates on the many health benefits of methi.

BENEFITS OF METHI LEAVES OR FENUGREEK

Treats heart problem: Due to the presence of galactomannan, fenugreek plays a key role in maintaining your heart health. It also contains a high amount of potassium that counters the action of sodium to help control heart rate and blood pressure.

Anti-diabetic: Methi helps control blood sugar levels because of the presence of galactomannan, a natural soluble fibre present in it that slows down the rate of sugar absorption into the blood. It also contains amino acids responsible for inducing the production of insulin.

Supports healthy bones: Fenugreek leaves are excellent sources of vitamin K. Vitamin K has a potential role in bone mass strengthening by promoting osteo-trophic activity in the bone.

Antioxidant activity: Fenugreek contains phenolic and flavonoid compounds that aid in improving its antioxidant capacity.

HOW TO ADD METHI LEAVES TO YOUR DIET

1. Salad: Methi leaves can be sauteed in little oil along with some onion. Its taste can be enhanced by adding chopped tomatoes, lemon, some jaggery and spices.

2. Soup: Fenugreek soup can warm up your winter evenings. It can be made with fresh fenugreek leaves, tomatoes, onions, crushed pepper.

3. Paratha: Fresh methi leaves, along with some salt and ajwain can be added to the whole wheat flour to prepare a dough which can then be used to make parathas.

4. Aloo methi: The tasty and delicious preparation can be made in a jiffy without any need to add much to the recipe as methi itself would lend a unique flavour to the dry sabzi.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter