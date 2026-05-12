Mickey Contractor, Nita Ambani's makeup artist, reveals perks of oily skin: ‘Oily skin is good because it does not age…’

Oily skin receives a lot of criticism and is often frowned upon for being too sensitive or acne-prone. Moreover, during humid weather, oily skin-related problems tend to worsen further. But there is a silver lining to everything. Veteran makeup artist Mickey Contractor, who has worked in the industry for over three decades and helped shape the on-screen looks of several actors, from Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to Deepika Padukone. He is also the makeup artist of Nita Ambani.Mickey appeared on The Masoom Minawala podcast on May 5, 2026, and shared his insights on why naturally oily Indian skin is actually healthy.

Find out why Nita Ambani's MUA Mickey Contractor reveals why oily skin is a blessing for Indians.

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Why is Indian skin healthy?

When it comes to deciding which skin type is considerably desirable, many people gravitate towards Korean glass skin or glowing Western complexions. In that conversation, Indian skin is often overlooked. But Mickey attempted to change that narrative by explaining how the natural oil composition of Indian skin is actually what makes it look healthier and age better over time.

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{{^usCountry}} "Indian skin is so good. Indian skin is so healthy. It is not excessively dry like most European, American skins- very dry, very fine. We, Indians, are blessed with a skin that is just right. Sometimes you might feel like ‘oh Indians have very oily skin’, but oily skin is good for you because it does not age, that is why, Indians at a certain age- say if you are 40s, you will still manage to look 28, whereas western skin at 28 will look 40- I don't want to demean anyone, I just say what I genuinely have noticed over a period of time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Indian skin is so good. Indian skin is so healthy. It is not excessively dry like most European, American skins- very dry, very fine. We, Indians, are blessed with a skin that is just right. Sometimes you might feel like ‘oh Indians have very oily skin’, but oily skin is good for you because it does not age, that is why, Indians at a certain age- say if you are 40s, you will still manage to look 28, whereas western skin at 28 will look 40- I don't want to demean anyone, I just say what I genuinely have noticed over a period of time.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dryness and thin skin are critical pain points for Western skin texture, which Indian oily skin does not have. Oily skin and makeup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dryness and thin skin are critical pain points for Western skin texture, which Indian oily skin does not have. Oily skin and makeup {{/usCountry}}

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However, oily skin does come with one makeup-related challenge: products can wear off more easily because of excess sebum and humidity. Addressing this, Mickey shared a simple hack, based on his years of experience in the beauty industry. “Every time you eat or drink, you touch up your skin. So every couple of hours, take a compact and dab your skin, he said.

So, oily skin does behave well when you manage it properly. From skincare products to makeup, you need to tailor to everything according to your skin's specific requirements.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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