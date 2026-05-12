Mickey Contractor, Nita Ambani's makeup artist, reveals perks of oily skin: ‘Oily skin is good because it does not age…’

Oily skin receives a lot of criticism and is often frowned upon for being too sensitive or acne-prone. Moreover, during humid weather, oily skin-related problems tend to worsen further. But there is a silver lining to everything. Veteran makeup artist Mickey Contractor, who has worked in the industry for over three decades and helped shape the on-screen looks of several actors, from Alia Bhatt , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to Deepika Padukone. He is also the makeup artist of Nita Ambani . Mickey appeared on The Masoom Minawala podcast on May 5, 2026, and shared his insights on why naturally oily Indian skin is actually healthy.

Why is Indian skin healthy? When it comes to deciding which skin type is considerably desirable, many people gravitate towards Korean glass skin or glowing Western complexions. In that conversation, Indian skin is often overlooked. But Mickey attempted to change that narrative by explaining how the natural oil composition of Indian skin is actually what makes it look healthier and age better over time.

"Indian skin is so good. Indian skin is so healthy. It is not excessively dry like most European, American skins- very dry, very fine. We, Indians, are blessed with a skin that is just right. Sometimes you might feel like ‘oh Indians have very oily skin’, but oily skin is good for you because it does not age, that is why, Indians at a certain age- say if you are 40s, you will still manage to look 28, whereas western skin at 28 will look 40- I don't want to demean anyone, I just say what I genuinely have noticed over a period of time.”

Dryness and thin skin are critical pain points for Western skin texture, which Indian oily skin does not have.

Oily skin and makeup However, oily skin does come with one makeup-related challenge: products can wear off more easily because of excess sebum and humidity. Addressing this, Mickey shared a simple hack, based on his years of experience in the beauty industry. “Every time you eat or drink, you touch up your skin. So every couple of hours, take a compact and dab your skin, he said.

So, oily skin does behave well when you manage it properly. From skincare products to makeup, you need to tailor to everything according to your skin's specific requirements.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.