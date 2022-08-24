Migraine diet: 3 effective Ayurvedic tips to heal migraine pain

A migraine attack can be quite painful and for those who experience it frequently life can be difficult. Migraine is characterised by a throbbing and severe headache with symptoms like nausea and vomiting. People also experience aura or visual disturbances just before the onset or during a migraine attack. It usually occurs on one side of the face and there could be difficulty in speaking or tingling sensation in hands and legs. (Also read: Migraine: Trigger points, lifestyle changes and tips to manage chronic attacks)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A migraine episode can last for 4 hours to a few days depending on an individual. Symptoms may improve with medication and certain foods. There are certain Ayurvedic remedies that one can try at home for pain relief. Soaked raisins, cardamom tea and cow ghee can work wonders for your migraine pain as they help balance doshas and also relieve symptoms associated with the health problem.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post talked about 3 foods that are easily available in kitchen to relieve migraine symptoms.

1. SOAKED RAISINS

You can have herbal tea first thing in the morning and then have 10-15 overnight soaked raisins. This will work wonderfully in relieving migraine headache. When consumed consistently for 12 weeks, it reduces the overall excess pitta in body along with aggravated Vata and pacifies all the symptoms associated with migraine like acidity, nausea, irritation, one-sided headache, intolerance to heat, etc.

2. CUMIN-CARDAMOM TEA

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You can have this one hour post lunch or dinner or whenever migraine symptoms are prominent. It is very easy to make. Take half a glass of water, add 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera) in it along with 1 cardamom and boil it for 3 minutes, then strain and sip on this delicious migraine pacifying tea.

This works best for relieving nausea and stress. Can be had at bedtime, or whenever the symptoms are prominent.

3. COW GHEE

Nothing works better than cow ghee in balancing excess pitta in body and mind.

Ghee can be used in different ways:

1. In meals - on roti, in rice or sautéing veggies in ghee

2. Can be had with milk at bedtime

3. Nasya (instilling 2 drops in nostrils)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. With medicines - Certain herbs for migraine like brahmi, shankhpushpi, yastimadhu, etc can be taken with ghee.

Instead of popping pills to relieve migraine symptoms, one can have these natural migraine healers.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON