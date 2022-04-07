Mild depression may go unnoticed; expert on warning symptoms to watch out for

Living with any type of depression is not easy but at times it may go undiagnosed for years and the person suffering from it may not feel the need to consult an expert. Minor depression or persistent depression is different from major depressive disorder and in order to be diagnosed from it only two depressive symptoms need to be present for two weeks or more. (Also read: Are you suffering from burnout? Expert on top warning signs and prevention tips)

The symptoms of mild depression are similar to that of clinical depression but are milder in nature. The trouble with it is that it is chronic in nature and the symptoms persist for years and years. A person suffering from it may tend to feel that they are depressive by nature and do not seek help. (Also read: Lesser-known habits of depressed people they hide from the world)

"Mild Depression is clinically termed Persistent Depression (formerly Dysthymia) and is the most common form of depression. Having Persistent Depression is like having a low-grade fever. Most people tend to manage it without noticing the problem. However, depression of any sort, mild or severe, is the result of biology, brain chemistry, stressful life events, environment, or genetics," writes Nedra Glover Tawwab, Therapist, Author, NYT Bestselling Author, Relationship & Boundaries Expert in her recent Instagram post.

"Many people live with Persistent Depression because people see it as "that's just how I am." Be proactive about taking care of yourself. Don't wait for your depression to become severe before seeking treatment. Unbeknownst, it may already impact your ability to function at work/school and in your relationships," the expert adds.

Tawwab also lists symptoms of mild or persistent depression:

Signs of mild depression

* Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep

* Hyper-critical of yourself or others

* Low motivation or decreased productivity

* Feeling hopeless (off and on)

* Emotional eating or poor appetite

* Bouts of sadness or apathy

* Perceived by others as a negative or gloomy person

* Difficulty sticking to plans

* Moodiness, irritability or bitterness

* Chronic anger or displeasure (always mad about something)

The therapist also says that in case you are diagnosed with depression, one must find support among family and friends, establish a relationship with a therapist (or mental health professional), change things within your control, such as working to create a healthier relationship or removing yourself from toxic environments and manage your stressors.

