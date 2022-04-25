Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar running on Lakshadweep beach is couple fitness inspo

It is no secret that regular exercise and working out is crucial to seeing a difference in our weighing scale and Indian super model Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar were seen rooting for the same this Monday with their running stint at a beach on Lakshadweep islands. Cardio exercise is an effective way to improve your health and burn calories be it in any form - boxing, CrossFit, cyclic, running, etc and is one of the most effective forms of exercise for reducing belly fat.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Ankita and Milind shared glimpses of their morning run on the wet sand which is the perfect cardio inspo for all the fitness freak couples out there and we are inspired. While Ankita was dolled up in a multi-coloured printed halter-neck bikini, Milind was dressed up in his regular grey cut sleeves T-shirt and a pair of blue shirts and the duo ran barefoot on the beachside.

Ankita captioned the pictures, “Running towards the super sunny week . Did you take out some time for yourself today ? . #health #love #happiness #healthylifestyle #running #runningmotivation #beachrun #lakshadweep (sic).”

Benefits:

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilo joules which in turn helps to maintain a healthy weight.

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longevity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Contrary to popular belief, running in the cold or in the rain won't actually give you a cold instead, it will help you in achieving herculean strength and building mental toughness. From cooling you off to enabling you to go farther, longer and maybe even faster, running in the rain burns more calories as our bodies aren't at risk of overheating and it makes you tough.

Alternative:

Running in place can be an excellent alternative to burn calories when one cannot head out for actual running or doesn't own a treadmill. It helps in weight loss, elevates heart rate, improves blood sugar levels, boosts cardiovascular function, enhances lung capacity and improves circulation.

According to a 2015 study on ‘Effects of running in place accompanied by abdominal drawing-in on the posture of healthy adults’, it was found that the exercise also helps to improve posture by engaging the abdominal muscles. It reduces knee pain and makes them stronger and healthier.