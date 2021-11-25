Milind Soman cycles 80km in 3hrs 15min and that is all the fitness inspo we need

Another day, another excuse for Indian supermodel Milind Soman to raise the bar of fitness goals by cycling “80km in 3hrs 15min”. Giving us the perfect fitness motivation we need to “fight lazy”, Milind inspired us to dust our bicycles and hit the road this Thursday to tick off cardio workout.

Taking to his social media handle, the fitness enthusiast shared two pictures where he was seen posing with his bicycle. Donning a black casual round neck T-shirt with a pair of black cycling shorts and gloves to ace his athleisure look, Milind accessorised his attire with a black cycling helmet and a pair of reading glasses.

He shared in the caption, “80km in 3hrs 15min this morning with my friend @dhirenbontra :) last ride was 65km in Kashmir a couple of months ago and before that, Ultraman four years ago ! (sic).”

Milind added, “But of course lots of other stuff for a few minutes every day so I can stay fit enough to do this #fightlazylifelong and every day! ... Long ride coming up soon ! Stay tuned for something i have never done before ... #life #health #happiness #love #fightlazy (sic).”

Benefits:

From increasing cardiovascular fitness to muscle strength and flexibility, cycling is a cardio workout that reaps innumerable benefits. If you are looking to decrease the stress levels or improve your posture and coordination as you work from home during this Covid-19 pandemic, cycling is the best workout you should opt for.

Its other health benefits include prevention or management of diseases like stroke, heart attack, some cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis. It improves joint mobility, decreases body fat levels and also strengthens the bones.

