Milind Soman's Friday mantra may inspire you to start your fitness journey soon

Supermodel and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has made it his goal to raise more awareness by talking about physical and mental health. Milind, along with his wife Ankita Konwar often share snippets from their workout routines with their followers on social media and try to answer most of their exercise-related queries. The actor also has a habit of penning down inspiring notes along with his fitness posts in an attempt to urge his followers to get fit as well.

His latest post is also on the same lines. Milind shared a video of himself doing pull-ups. The clip that has been shot by Ankita shows the bare-chested actor at his favourite spot doing 10 pull-ups while smiling for the camera. If you raise the volume, you will hear the energetic song Believer by Imagine Dragons playing in the background.

For the clip, Milind opted to wear just a pair of shorts along with his famous running shoes and a pair of reflectors. The inspiring workout video was shared with the caption, "Every choice can take you further on your journey to better health and fitness. Make the most of every choice. Every moment. When you look back you see that life is all about the choices you made. (sic)."

He added, "And not really the big ones or the most difficult. It is the small ones that matter most of all. #FitnessFriday Make every moment matter. #fitnessfriday #fridaymood #fitnessaddict #pullups #fitindia #love #life #keepmoving #live2inspire @ankita_earthy (sic)."

Check out some of the other fitness posts that Milind Soman shared with his fans lately:

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the Alt Balaji web series Paurashpur. The historical period drama that features Milind Soman as a transgender also had Annu Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde in the lead roles. Milind was even a part of the acclaimed Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please!

