Ankita Konwar says ‘Love makes everything beautiful,’ shares adorable clip with Milind Soman

Fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are also quite famous for their loved-up posts. The two often gush about each other on social media and their latest video is making us go aww.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:22 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Ankita Konwar shared loved-up post with Milind Soman
Ankita Konwar shared loved-up post with Milind Soman (Instagram/ankita_earthy)
         

Apart from being known about their extreme workout routines, fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are also quite famous for their adorable public display of affection on social media. The two often take to their Instagram accounts and gush over their partners with loved-up images and videos.

Ankita Konwar’s latest post with hubby Milind is also on similar lines. The 29-year-old shared a video of the two sitting in a restaurant and having a great time. The clip shows Ankita hiding Milind’s phone while the actor tries to take it back from her. The two also share a moment during this time as they lovingly look into each other’s eyes.

For their outing, Ankita opted to wear a basic grey T-shirt. She glammed up the look a bit with kohl-clad eyes and a red lipstick. Milind, on the other hand, chose to wear a sleeveless jacket and looked dapper in his new haircut. Ankita shared the clip with the caption, “Love makes everything beautiful #reelsofinstagram #sundayfunday #lovers #silly (sic).”

 

That is not all, Ankita also posted a glimpse of the video on her Instagram stories and gave it a hilarious caption. “When you hide his phone because you need all the attention (sic),” the marathon-runner wrote.

Ankita Konwar’s Instagram story
Ankita Konwar’s Instagram story ( Instagram story/ankita_earthy )

Milind and Ankita rang in the New Year by running from Guwahati to Cherrapunji on December 30 and 31. The two covered a distance of 120 km over the course of two days. They got married two years ago in a private ceremony in Alibaug, near Mumbai. That is not all, that same year, Milind and Ankita also went to Spain and tied the knot again, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. Only their families were present at the beautiful nuptials.

