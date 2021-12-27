Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar gear up for last long run of 2020, will cover 135 km in two days

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 11:00 IST

It is no secret that Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are fitness enthusiasts. The marathon runners are all about physical and mental health. The two often take to their social media accounts and talk about what fitness actually means to them and answer exercise-related questions from their fans.

Milind and Ankita have been a part of marathons held in some of the most beautiful places around the world and they are ending the year 2020 on a similar note. The couple recently took to their Instagram accounts and revealed that they will be running their last long run of the year and covering 135 km in 2 days. The two will be running from Guwahati to Cherrapunji.

The couple will be covering the distance on December 30 and 31. Milind took to his Instagram and shared the news along with adorable images. He captioned it, “Post Christmas, getting ready for our next adventure, the last long run of 2020, 130km over 30th and 31st of December on a gorgeous route in North East India. Big thank you to @sometimes_socratease and @rashmiudaysingh and the chefs at #theoberoinewdelhi for this delicious Christmas celebration ! @ankita_earthy and I finished it in a day all by our greedy selves (sic).”

Ankita also shared the news and wrote, “All set to run the 7th edition of #lastlongrun , 135 kms in 2 days from Guwahati to Cherrapunji ! Like each year, this year too, we will be running on 30th and 31st December to celebrate health and the new year to come. See you on the road (sic).”

Milind and Ankita have lately been going down the memory lane a lot and sharing images of each other exercising in some of the most exotic locations around the world. Check out some of them:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in Alibaug, near Mumbai two years ago. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony.

